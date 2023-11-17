Watch Bellator 301 ‘Prelims’ live streaming video | Amosov vs. Jackson

Bellator 301 is set to go down later TONIGHT (Fri., Nov. 17, 2023) live from inside Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois featuring a Welterweight title fight between division champion, Yaroslav Amosov, defending his belt against Jason Jackson. In the co-main event, Bantamweight champion Sergio Pettis will attempt to unify the division belts when he takes on interim champion Patchy Mix. In further action, Patricky Pitbull takes on Alexander Shabliy in a Lightweight Grand Prix bout.
While you will have to have Showtime in your cable lineup to catch Bellator 301 this evening, the promotion is once again offering up the undercard for free and we will have a video stream for you right here. Just click on the embedded video player above to enjoy all of the action.
Here is a quick rundown of Bellator 301’s “Prelims” undercard action, which begins at 5:00 p.m. ET:
265 lbs.: Tyrell Fortune vs. Marcelo Golm
155 lbs.: Archie Colgan vs. Pieter Buist
125 lbs.: Denise Kielholtz vs. Sumiko Inaba - Kielholtz via unanimous decision
145 lbs.: Timur Khizriev vs. Justin Gonzales - Khizriev via unanimous decision
125 lbs.: Keri Taylor Melendez vs. Sabriye Sengul - Melendez via second-round submission (guillotine)
135 lbs.: Matheus Mattos vs. Richard Palencia - Mattos via second-round submission
170 lbs.: Ramazan Kuramagomedov vs. Randall Wallace - Kuramagomedov via second-round submission (rear-naked choke)
160 lbs.: Islam Mamedov vs. Killys Mota - Mamedov via split-decision
145 lbs.: Cody Law vs. Jefferson Pontes - Law via unanimous decision
155 lbs.: Mike Hamel vs. Tim Wilde - Wilde via third-round TKO
145 lbs.: Yves Landu vs. Isao Kobayashi - Landu via unanimous decision
265 lbs.: Daniel James vs. Ali Isaev CANCELED 125 lbs.: Juliana Velasquez vs. Paula Cristina CANCELED
