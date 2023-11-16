Dricus Du Plessis: Israel Adesanya is ‘gonna get hurt’ if he waits to return in 2027 — ‘He needs to stay strong’

Israel Adesanya is taking some time away from fighting.

The former two-time Middleweight champion suffered his third career mixed martial arts (MMA) loss in his last time out, dropping the belt to Sean Strickland by unanimous decision (watch highlights) at UFC 293 in September 2023. Adesanya has remained relatively quiet in the aftermath, especially when it comes to his plans inside the Octagon.

Before Adesanya went toe-to-toe with Strickland, he was expected to fight top-ranked contender, Dricus Du Plessis, at that same event until Du Plessis was unable to compete thanks to a nagging foot injury. Still getting his title opportunity, Du Plessis will now challenge Strickland at UFC 297 on Jan. 20, 2024, and his rival has at least mentioned 2027 as a possibility for his return. Whether serious or not, Du Plessis doesn’t think that’s the best idea.

“The man was active. That’s one thing we can say about Adesanya as a champion,” Du Plessis told James Lynch. “He showed up. He didn’t shy away from fights. He fought everybody, some people twice. He was very active as a champion.

“I think he deserves some time away from the sport,” he continued. “He said 2027. If he comes back in 2027, he’s gonna get hurt. He shouldn’t do that, but taking some time off, maybe taking a year off, that would be good for him. I think he earned that. I think as one of the best to ever do it in the Middleweight division he deserves to take some time off and right now, as a person, I do not like Adesanya for obvious reasons. As a fighter, as a martial artist to another martial artist, a guy that I know also embodies the martial artist way, he needs to stay strong right now. He can’t lose it. You can’t lose it outside of the ring.”

Du Plessis and Adesanya have infamously gone back and forth since early 2023, culminating in their heated face-to-face at UFC 290 in July 2023.