Video: Tyson Fury, Oleksandr Usyk separated after craniums collide during HEATED face off

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk butted heads at today’s kickoff press conference (literally).

The WBC heavyweight champion came face-to-face with the WBA, IBF, and WBO titleholder ahead of their the Feb. 17 pay-per-view (PPV) boxing event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and had to be separated by handlers after tempers boiled over in London.

Here’s an isolated clip:

THEIR MOST HEATED FACE-OFF YET #FuryUsyk | FEB 17 | Riyadh, Saudi Arabia pic.twitter.com/cPQeBvsSkn — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) November 16, 2023

“You’re fighting the greatest British heavyweight that’s ever been,” Fury said to Usyk during today’s presser (transcribed by Boxing News 24/7). “You’ve beat all the rest of them but you haven’t met Tyson Fury yet, you sausage! Ugly little man. You know what’s coming, you’re getting smashed.”

Fury (34-0-1) was previously expected to compete against the undefeated Ukrainian (21-0) on Dec. 23; however, a disastrous showing against former UFC heavyweight kingpin Francis Ngannou late last month (watch highlights here) left “The Gypsy King” unable to meet his contracted date.

“For me, it’s [a] big opportunity, for undisputed, for my family, for my country, for my people,” Usyk said. “I know Tyson Fury, in the next fight [with me] will be different (from the showing he gave against Ngannou). He will be different against me. There is no destiny, God gives me the opportunity and I’m using this opportunity. Thanks to God for everything.”

