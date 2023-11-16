‘Sorry, UFC’ — Fighter threatens to walk if wife goes into labor on fight day

UFC lightweight Jordan Leavitt, who cut his teeth on Dana White’s “Contender Series,” is scheduled to fight fellow 155-pound up-and-comer Chase Hooper on the UFC Vegas 82 main card this Sat. night (Nov. 18, 2023) at the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas.

Assuming his wife doesn't go into labor between now and then.

“So, my baby is due four days after the fight, so this has the potential to be the most stressful week of my life,” Leavitt told reporters during the UFC Vegas 82 media day. “That’s my main concern for this entire camp; like, just don’t go into labor on the weigh-in day or fight day and it’ll be good because I’m sorry, I’m not gonna do the whole thing like, ‘she’s gone into labor, you gotta win this fight early.’ No, I’m out. Fight is not happening and I’m gonna faint backstage, you’ll see it. My wife goes into labor, I’m sorry, I’m not going. I’m not fighting. Sorry Chase, sorry UFC.”

Hooper took the news in stride.

Hope that baby stays put then — Chase Hooper (@chase_hooper) November 15, 2023

As a parent I can assure you that babies rarely stick to the script.

Leavitt (11-2) is coming off a technical knockout win over Victor Martinez at the UFC Vegas 70 event earlier this year in “Sin City.” As for Hooper (12-3-1), he’s looking to build on his decision victory over Nick Fiore at UFC Vegas 73 last May.

