Tyson Fury named ‘World’s Sexiest Athlete’ beating out Conor McGregor, Taylor Swift boy toy Travis Kelce

Sorry Swifties, but Travis Kelce is not the sexiest athlete in the world.

That honor goes to WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, who beat out fellow boxer Anthony Joshua and former UFC two-division titleholder Conor McGregor to claim the top spot on the “sexy sportsmen” list.

The data was compiled by Illicitencounters.com, a place you probably don’t want to visit if your spouse has access to your cookies or browser history. U.S. Sun was kind enough to organize the list into one tidy Top 10 column below:

1. Tyson Fury

2. Anthony Joshua

3. Travis Kelce

4. Lewis Hamilton

5. Cristiano Ronaldo

6. Erling Braut Haaland

7. Jack Grealish

8. Rory McIlory

9. Lionel Messi

10. Conor McGregor

The data reflects responses from 2,000 UK-based women, who were asked to rate 30 famous and active male sports stars on a 1-10 scale in terms of their “sexiness” or “affair factor.” Fury stands at 6’9” and last weighed in at 277.7 pounds.

Fury, fresh off last month’s split-decision victory over Francis Ngannou, will return to the “sweet science” when he puts his WBC title on the line against WBA, IBF, and WBO titleholder Oleksandr Usyk atop the Feb. 17 boxing event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

