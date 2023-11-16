Bellator 301: A.J. McKee, Sidney Outlaw out to make a case for Lightweight Grand Prix finale spot

Usman Nurmagomedov was in line to face the winner of the upcoming fight between Patricky Pitbull and Alexander Shabliy — which is set to go down this Friday (Nov. 17, 2023) at Bellator 301 — but his recent suspension from California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) after failing a drug test has forced him out of the tournament.

As a result, Nurmagomedov’s win over Brent Primus at Bellator 300 has been ruled a No Contest (NC), though the promotion has yet to officially announce Primus (or anyone else, for that matter) as the man to fill in for the finale.

Related Nurmagomedov Suspended After Failed Drug Test

But there is another 155-pound matchup taking place at Bellator 301 between A.J. McKee and Sidney Outlaw that could play a factor in the tournament. The bout was officially an alternate bout, so either of those two men could very well step in to fill the void with an impressive win in Chicago, Illinois.

During a recent pre-fight press conference to promote their upcoming bout, both men explained why they should get the spot in the $1 million championship fight.

“He already won $1 million. I think I should get another chance. That’s what I am saying, We have to share. Don’t be greedy,” Outlaw joked, referencing McKee’s previous Featherweight Grand Prix win over Patricio Pitbull in 2021.

Outlaw was pulled from the current 155-pound tournament after testing positive for banned substance himself. Stepping in to take his place was Brent Primus, who defeated Mansour Barnaoui in the quarterfinals at Bellator 296 before losing to Nurmagomedov in the next round.

As for McKee — who was forced out of the Grand Prix with a staph infection — he admits that the honorable thing to do would be to allow Primus to go to the finals against the winner of Pitbull vs. Shabliy. That said, he would obviously take the spot if given to him.

“Obviously getting pulled out of the first round, not being able to fight in the tournament, so I believe God has a plan for me and certain things happen in mysterious ways. Sidney previously being in the tournament, I follow all these guys through the tournament until I get that belt around my waist,” he said.

“My personal opinion is that since he fought in the tournament already, the noble thing to do is to advance Primus. But me being biased and I would love to be back in the tournament, so screw that, put me in coach,” he said with a laugh. “At the end of the day it’s up to Mr. Coker, so we will see what happens.”

Indeed, we can hopefully get a definitive answer at the conclusion of Bellator 301 regarding the dark cloud that is currently over the Lightweight Grand Prix.

To check out the latest Bellator MMA-related news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive news archive right here.