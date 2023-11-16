Live: Fury vs Usyk kickoff press conference video

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury will collide with WBA, IBF, and WBO titleholder Oleksandr Usyk atop the Feb. 17 pay-per-view (PPV) boxing event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and both fighters are scheduled to appear at today’s kickoff press conference in London.

The LIVE stream gets underway at 1 p.m. ET in the embedded video above.

Fury was previously expected to compete against the Ukrainian on Dec. 23; however, a disastrous showing against former UFC heavyweight kingpin Francis Ngannou late last month (watch highlights here) left “The Gypsy King” unable to meet his contracted date.

Expect Fury to be grilled over his “Predator” performance at today’s presser.

“Now I’ve got new goals,” Fury said on YouTube. “So everyone’s fucked. I want to top the Forbes list, highest paid athlete ever, for the year, and I want to make a Hollywood movie. So, yeah, new goals.”

“Usyk quit once already in my opinion, and what do I know, I’m only a world heavyweight champion, undefeated for 15 years,” Fury added. “So, yeah, he’s quit once, he’ll do it again for sure.”

We’ll find out on Dec. 17 in Riyadh.