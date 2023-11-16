Trevor Noah dethrones Joe Rogan, claims top spot on Spotify podcast chart

First it was a couple of gaming nerds, now it’s Trevor Noah.

The former Daily Show host was able to knock Joe Rogan from the top of the Spotify podcast chart with his debut episode, featuring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Whether or not Noah stays there may depend on his willingness to abandon the “simpering style of interviewing” that plagued his opening effort.

“We are very lucky,” Noah told Variety. “We have a mix of massive stars as guests, and some people who nobody knows. Not everybody you speak to has to be a superstar. Someone will be No. 1 at the box office, someone will be a scientist who will change how we live for the rest of our lives. The main thing I can say to you: expect to be in some way, shape or form to be entertained and engaged.”

Here’s Spotify’s most recent Top 5 (via Dexerto):

Rogan will return to the broadcast booth for the upcoming UFC 296: “Edwards vs. Covington” pay-per-view (PPV) event on Sat., Dec. 16, 2023 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, then likely remain off UFC programming until early next year.