Cynical Henry Cejudo craps on ‘emotional’ Tom Aspinall for weepy ‘interim’ title win — ‘It’s not the real thing’

Tom Aspinall captured the biggest win of his combat sports career by stopping fellow heavyweight bruiser Sergei Pavlovich in the UFC 295 pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event last weekend in New York City, claiming the interim title and positioning himself for a 2024 fight against either Jon Jones or Stipe Miocic.

It was a sensational performance considering both combatants had less than two weeks’ to prepare for the fight, cobbled together when Jones was forced to withdraw from UFC 295 due to injury. But not everybody is jumping for joy over the Brit’s big win, including former bantamweight titleholder Henry Cejudo.

“Watching Tom Aspinall win the interim world title, he’s already celebrating,” Cejudo said on YouTube (transcribed by MMA News). “It’s an interim, Tom! Save those tears for when you actually win the real belt. Sometimes, when I see people like that, they just get too emotional after an interim belt. Yeah, you got a trophy, but they might as well dip that thing in either silver or bronze because it’s not the real thing.”

Cejudo previously criticized the promotion for “diluting” the title picture.

“As a competitor, I start to think about their mentalities,” Cejudo continued. “How is it or what is it that makes them — has he thought that he’s reached the pinnacle of the world? I’m not picking on you, Tom. I’m just saying to you, save those tears for when you actually own the undisputed title.”

Aspinall, 30, was on the fast-track for a heavyweight title shot back in 2022. Unfortunately, a devastating knee injury sidelined him for an entire year. His UFC London return back in July resulted in a victory over the rough-and-tumble Marcin Tybura, followed by the late-notice callup to battle the brick-fisted Pavlovich, despite a back injury.

I’d say that journey is worth a few tears.