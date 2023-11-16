Live: Misfits Boxing weigh ins video results | Jarvis vs. BDave

Misfits Boxing returns to DAZN on Fri. night (Nov. 17) inside York Hall in London, England, headlined by the Misfits welterweight title fight between Jarvis and BDave. Elsewhere on the card, Jully Poca and Alaena Vampira compete for the Misifts women’s cruiserweight title, not long after Dapper Laughs collides with Simple Simon.

But before they can fight, they must first weigh in.

The Misfits Boxing weigh ins will stream LIVE in the embedded video above beginning promptly at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Complete Misfits Boxing weigh ins text results below:

The official weigh-in results for Misfits 11;



Jarvis: 154.5

BDave: 154.6



Poca: 144.1

Vampira: 144.9



Silva: 164.1

Rosé: 162.3



Korleone: 237.6

Minikon: 227.7



Pizza: 133.9

Gang: 134



Cason: 199.8



Brooks: 170.2

Rhino: 172.2



— Crossover Boxing News (@CrossoverBNews) November 16, 2023

The event streams LIVE on DAZN at 2 p.m. ET (7 p.m. UK time) on Nov. 17.

“Jarvis is in for a rude awakening when he steps foot into the X Series ring for the first time,” BDave said. “He might think this will be an easy night’s work, but the Misfits fans know all about me and what I bring to the table. This is a huge opportunity for me, and to become MFB welterweight champion would be an honor, and so I am not prepared to let Jarvis get in the way of that.”

