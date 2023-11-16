Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Jamahal Hill doesn’t feel he gets the respect he deserves.

“Sweet Dreams” rose to UFC gold violently, stopping three opponents via brutal first-round knockout to break into the title picture. When Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev unexpectedly went to a draw and no vacant belt was awarded, Hill vs. Glover Teixeira was suddenly elevated to a title fight. Hill capitalized viciously, pummeling Teixeira into retirement.

It was a strange road to the title, and unfortunately, Hill’s reign didn’t last long. He tore his Achilles tendon over summer, subsequently vacating the Light Heavyweight belt like Jiri Prochazka before him. Alex Pereira just captured that crown last weekend by knocking out “BJP,” and now a Hill vs. “Poatan” title fight feels imminent. Whenever it’s booked, Hill is not only promising a knockout, but he intends to rub it in the faces of all the doubters too!

“Mark my words when I say this,” Hill said on his YouTube channel (via MMAFighting). “I do not plan on taking him down, I do not plan on wrestling him. I plan on going in there and where y’all think he’s just this otherworldy guy because he did kickboxing and I didn’t do kickboxing — this is a completely different sport. I been doing MMA for years. I been bred in MMA. And whenever I do fight him, standing, I will knock him out, and when I do, I’m going to rub it in every single one of y’all’s face.

“I won’t rub it in Alex’s face, Alex is a friend, but every single one of y’all that has talked, and disrespected. Regardless of anything, I’m better at my job, I am certified one of the top 15 in the world in my job in my weight class. As far as my credentials and in my lane, I’m one of the top one or two in the world. I’m truly the best. That’s why I say I’m the king.”

The exact timeline of Hill’s return is unclear. Given that Pereira called out Israel Adesanya for an MMA trilogy — and fifth fight overall — after his latest title win, “Stylebender” could certainly disrupt Hill’s plans and skip him. It would be a huge money fight, so there’s little doubt that UFC would sign off on another Adesanya title shot at 205-pounds.

Fortunately for Hill, he texted Adesanya himself, who confirmed that he’s still moved on from the match up. If Adesanya isn’t interested, Hill is almost certainly next.

“For anybody worried about ‘Izzy’ and all this and all that, he might jump the line, ‘Izzy’ already messaged me,” Hill said. “He messaged me the same night that it happened and he told me, ‘He’s all yours.’ Yeah, all mine. Alex is nobody’s. It’s right here, bro. There is nobody else. It’s just me. There is no other, interference is nothing. I’m the only thing that you have to worry about.”

Insomnia

It’s an expensive time to be a fight fan.

Ticket prices for #UFC297 (before fees in CAD, $1.00 USD = $1.37 CAD) according to current pre-sale:



Upper level:

$392

$549

$700



Lower level:

$549

$705

$862

$940

$1097



Floor: (Platinum)

$2500

$4500

$5500

$12,500 — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) November 15, 2023

This is a strange move from One Championship. Obviously Christian Lee’s absence is completely understandable for whatever length of time he deems appropriate, but isn’t this a case where an interim belt makes sense?

ONE Championship has removed its lightweight MMA rankings from its official website.



Here’s how it used to look.



Christian Lee’s return date is still uncertain, and there appears to be no sign of an interim belt. pic.twitter.com/ZcD0laF55x — Nicolas Atkin (@NicoSCMP) November 15, 2023

I am amused by how well this works.

Putting Joe Rogan UFC commentary over the Gobert - Draymond fight works PERFECTLY pic.twitter.com/xRjnHvRqfM — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 15, 2023

Given my 14-year commitment to martial arts and all the thousands of words written, I would consider myself a martial arts nerd, but ... this is a whole different level of weird MMA nerd behavior.

Mfs on Reddit found Alex Pereira on Google Maps working at a tire shop



12 years later he's the UFC Light Heavyweight Champion. pic.twitter.com/Y5pXOJBj22 — notNotorious (@Notori6us) November 15, 2023

Jordan Leavitt is a character.

Humanizing Athletes: Jordan Leavitt



Jordan lists some of his favorite things ahead of his fight this weekend at #UFCVegas82 pic.twitter.com/xJVjy6Mo7C — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) November 14, 2023

I’m an unabashed Paul Craig fan. I hope he wins 10 more fights via triangle before his UFC career is up!

Paul Craig has a FANTASTIC Arnold Schwarzenegger and Christopher Walken impression#UFCVegas82 pic.twitter.com/J0FONljDit — MMA Mania (@mmamania) November 15, 2023

Random people getting kicked in the leg will never stop being funny.

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Imagine trying to focus on third period home economics after winning via jump knee KO over the weekend. Impossible!

High school student Ryu Ohira with a vicious flying knee knockout against Hiroto at Kyushu Professional Kickboxing 15.#KPKB | @Ryu1117r pic.twitter.com/5jXrWrWZ4U — Beyond Kickboxing (@Beyond_Kick) November 14, 2023

Liam Harrison commented, “Best spinning elbow KO of all time.” Anyone gonna argue?!?

Three second KO!

Random Land

Homie survived, but this type of endeavor requires FULL COMMITMENT! Can’t half-ass gator wrastlin’!

Midnight Music: Sampled by everyone from Wu-Tang Clan to Ariana Grande, it’s great in its own right.

