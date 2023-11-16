Live: Bellator 301 ceremonial weigh-in video stream, official results | Amosov vs. Jackson

Bellator 301 is set to go down tomorrow night (Fri., Nov. 17, 2023) inside Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ill., featuring a championship doubleheader. Headlining the event will be a Welterweight title fight between division kingpin, Yaroslav Amosov, and No. 1-seeded contender, Jason Jackson. Co-headlining the event will be Bantamweight champion, Sergio Pettis, attempting to unify the division title against interim champion, Patchy Mix. The early weigh-ins took place earlier today (Thurs., Nov. 16, 2023) behind closed doors, and a ceremonial event will be streamed at 2 p.m. ET in the video player above.

Check out the full results below:

170 lbs.: Champion Yaroslav Amosov (169.6) vs. Jason Jackson (169.6)

135 lbs.: Champion Sergio Pettis (135) vs. interim champion Patchy Mix (135)

155 lbs.: Patricky Pitbull (154.4) vs. Alexander Shabliy (155) Lightweight Grand Prix bout

155 lbs.: A.J. McKee (155.6) vs. Sidney Outlaw (156)

135 lbs.: Raufeon Stots (135.8) vs. Danny Sabatello (135.8)

265 lbs.: Tyrell Fortune (247) vs. Marcelo Golm (260.4)

145 lbs.: Timur Khizriev (146) vs. Justin Gonzales (145.4)

155 lbs.: Archie Colgan (155.4) vs. Pieter Buist (155.6)

125 lbs.: Keri Taylor Melendez (126.6)* vs. Sabriye Sengul (125.6)

135 lbs.: Matheus Mattos (135.2) vs. Richard Palencia (136)

155 lbs.: Mike Hamel (155.8) vs. Tim Wilde (156)

125 lbs.: Denise Kielholtz (124) vs. Sumiko Inaba (125.2)

160 lbs.: Islam Mamedov (159.4) vs. Killys Mota (160)

145 lbs.: Cody Law (145.4) vs. Jefferson Pontes (145.6)

170 lbs.: Ramazan Kuramagomedov (171) vs. Randall Wallace (170.4)

145 lbs.: Yves Landu (145.4) vs. Isao Kobayashi (145.2)

*Missed weight, fined a percentage of fight purse

