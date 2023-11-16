 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Live: Bellator 301 ceremonial weigh-in video stream, official results | Amosov vs. Jackson

By Adam Guillen
/ new

Bellator 301 is set to go down tomorrow night (Fri., Nov. 17, 2023) inside Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ill., featuring a championship doubleheader. Headlining the event will be a Welterweight title fight between division kingpin, Yaroslav Amosov, and No. 1-seeded contender, Jason Jackson. Co-headlining the event will be Bantamweight champion, Sergio Pettis, attempting to unify the division title against interim champion, Patchy Mix. The early weigh-ins took place earlier today (Thurs., Nov. 16, 2023) behind closed doors, and a ceremonial event will be streamed at 2 p.m. ET in the video player above.

Check out the full results below:

170 lbs.: Champion Yaroslav Amosov (169.6) vs. Jason Jackson (169.6)
135 lbs.: Champion Sergio Pettis (135) vs. interim champion Patchy Mix (135)
155 lbs.: Patricky Pitbull (154.4) vs. Alexander Shabliy (155) Lightweight Grand Prix bout
155 lbs.: A.J. McKee (155.6) vs. Sidney Outlaw (156)
135 lbs.: Raufeon Stots (135.8) vs. Danny Sabatello (135.8)
265 lbs.: Tyrell Fortune (247) vs. Marcelo Golm (260.4)
145 lbs.: Timur Khizriev (146) vs. Justin Gonzales (145.4)
155 lbs.: Archie Colgan (155.4) vs. Pieter Buist (155.6)
125 lbs.: Keri Taylor Melendez (126.6)* vs. Sabriye Sengul (125.6)
135 lbs.: Matheus Mattos (135.2) vs. Richard Palencia (136)
155 lbs.: Mike Hamel (155.8) vs. Tim Wilde (156)
125 lbs.: Denise Kielholtz (124) vs. Sumiko Inaba (125.2)
160 lbs.: Islam Mamedov (159.4) vs. Killys Mota (160)
145 lbs.: Cody Law (145.4) vs. Jefferson Pontes (145.6)
170 lbs.: Ramazan Kuramagomedov (171) vs. Randall Wallace (170.4)
145 lbs.: Yves Landu (145.4) vs. Isao Kobayashi (145.2)

*Missed weight, fined a percentage of fight purse

To check out the latest Bellator MMA-related news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive news archive right here.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania