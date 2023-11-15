‘He’s giving Israel Adesanya power:’ Daniel Cormier implores Alex Pereira to stop calling out rival

Alex Pereira wants a fifth fight with Israel Adesanya.

Adesanya has gotten the last laugh in his four-fight combat sports rivalry with Brazil’s Pereira, knocking out the now-current Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Light Heavyweight titleholder in their fourth overall encounter (2-0 for Pereira in kickboxing, 1-1 in MMA) at UFC 287 this past April 2023 (watch highlights). Despite leading their series 3-1, Pereira called for another showdown with “The Last Stylebender” after his second round technical knockout title win over Jiri Prochazka (watch highlights) at UFC 295 this past weekend (Nov. 11, 2023).

The mention was a surprise for most (especially Jamahal Hill) as Pereira and Adesanya are no longer in the same division. Former Light Heavyweight champion, Daniel Cormier, is no stranger to having a heated rival (or two divisional titles), but believes the reaction is more beneficial to Adesanya than anything else.

“I get it. You want to beat him and put him in his place,” Cormier said on his YouTube channel (h/t MMA Junkie). “But every time, especially when you’re on the mountaintop, you speak to him. You give him power.

“He’s giving Adesanya power. … He (Adesanya) goes, ‘I own a lot of property, Most of my real estate is in Alex Pereira’s head.’ Because when Alex Pereira is the king of the world, he’s calling for him,” he continued. “So by putting this rivalry and making it so important to him, he is giving the guy the power, and I don’t think he understands that.”

Pereira has fought twice, winning both bouts, since his most recent loss to Adesanya. On the flip side, Adesanya dropped the title he reclaimed from Pereira against Sean Strickland by unanimous decision at UFC 293 in September 2023 (watch highlights). He’s currently taking some time off before making his next move, but as seen on his YouTube channel, Adesanya is enjoying himself.

“My thought on the whole rivalry over accomplishment, for me, is I think he’s a little wrong to be looking back at ‘Izzy,’” Cormier said. “Because you know what he does? He gives ‘Izzy’ power over him. ‘Izzy’s’ just sitting on the couch watching. You saw Izzy’s reaction. He’s laughing at him.”