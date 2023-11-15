Live: UFC Vegas 82 media day video feat. Paul Craig, Brendan Allen

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is holding a special pre-fight media day on Wednesday for the upcoming UFC Vegas 82: “Allen vs. Craig” mixed martial arts (MMA) event on ESPN+, scheduled for this Sat. night (Nov. 18, 2023) inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The LIVE video stream gets underway promptly at 2:30 p.m. ET.
Fighters scheduled to appear include:
Brendan Allen – No. 10 UFC middleweight
Paul Craig – No. 13 UFC middleweight
Michael Morales – UFC welterweight
Jake Matthews – UFC welterweight
Chase Hooper – UFC lightweight
Jordan Leavitt – UFC lightweight
Payton Talbott – UFC bantamweight
Nick Aguirre – UFC bantamweight
Luana Pinheiro – No. 9 UFC women’s strawweight
Amanda Ribas – No. 11 UFC women’s strawweight
Note: Times and availability subject to change
MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Vegas 82 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN+ preliminary card bouts at 2 p.m. ET, followed by the ESPN+ main card start time at 5 p.m. ET.
To check out the latest and greatest UFC Vegas 82 news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive here. For the updated and finalized “Allen vs. Craig” fight card and ESPN+ line up click here.
