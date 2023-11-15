 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Live: UFC Vegas 82 media day video feat. Paul Craig, Brendan Allen

By Jesse Holland
/ new

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is holding a special pre-fight media day on Wednesday for the upcoming UFC Vegas 82: “Allen vs. Craig” mixed martial arts (MMA) event on ESPN+, scheduled for this Sat. night (Nov. 18, 2023) inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The LIVE video stream gets underway promptly at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Fighters scheduled to appear include:

Brendan Allen – No. 10 UFC middleweight
Paul Craig – No. 13 UFC middleweight
Michael Morales – UFC welterweight
Jake Matthews – UFC welterweight
Chase Hooper – UFC lightweight
Jordan Leavitt – UFC lightweight
Payton Talbott – UFC bantamweight
Nick Aguirre – UFC bantamweight
Luana Pinheiro – No. 9 UFC women’s strawweight
Amanda Ribas – No. 11 UFC women’s strawweight

Note: Times and availability subject to change

LIVE! Stream UFC Vegas 82 On ESPN+

MIDDLEWEIGHT MAIN EVENT! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns home to its APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sat., Nov. 18, 2023, with a Middleweight main event showdown between top-ranked division contenders, Brendan Allen (No. 10) and Paul Craig (No. 13), both of whom are looking to inch closer to the 185-pound Top 5. In UFC Vegas 82’s co-main event, Michael Morales vs. Jake Matthews will lock horns in an exciting Welterweight collision.

Don’t miss a single second of face-punching action!

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Vegas 82 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN+ preliminary card bouts at 2 p.m. ET, followed by the ESPN+ main card start time at 5 p.m. ET.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Vegas 82 news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive here. For the updated and finalized “Allen vs. Craig” fight card and ESPN+ line up click here.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania