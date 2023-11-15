Live: UFC Vegas 82 media day video feat. Paul Craig, Brendan Allen

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is holding a special pre-fight media day on Wednesday for the upcoming UFC Vegas 82: “Allen vs. Craig” mixed martial arts (MMA) event on ESPN+, scheduled for this Sat. night (Nov. 18, 2023) inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The LIVE video stream gets underway promptly at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Fighters scheduled to appear include:

Brendan Allen – No. 10 UFC middleweight

Paul Craig – No. 13 UFC middleweight

Michael Morales – UFC welterweight

Jake Matthews – UFC welterweight

Chase Hooper – UFC lightweight

Jordan Leavitt – UFC lightweight

Payton Talbott – UFC bantamweight

Nick Aguirre – UFC bantamweight

Luana Pinheiro – No. 9 UFC women’s strawweight

Amanda Ribas – No. 11 UFC women’s strawweight

Note: Times and availability subject to change

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Vegas 82 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN+ preliminary card bouts at 2 p.m. ET, followed by the ESPN+ main card start time at 5 p.m. ET.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Vegas 82 news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive here. For the updated and finalized “Allen vs. Craig” fight card and ESPN+ line up click here.