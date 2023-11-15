UFC ‘Ninja’ who suffered ‘serious head injury’ cleared by NSAC for Las Vegas return

The ban has been lifted.

Top 10 featherweight contender Giga Chikadze, who was suspended by Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) after five rounds of punishment against Calvin Kattar at UFC Vegas 46, will once again be granted a license to compete in “Sin City” after passing a series of “serious” medical tests.

“Giga Chikadze had a serious head injury,” executive director Jeff Mullen said (via MMA Junkie). “He did go through serious medical tests. He was cleared and his suspension was lifted. He fought in another jurisdiction (since) earlier this year, but he wasn’t licensed here.”

“Now he’s coming up for licensing in December and he has had an additional (test),” Mullen continued. “The other test he had a CAT scan after the previous fight. He has been cleared by all the tests. He has been cleared by our chief medical advisor.”

Chikadze (15-3) returned to action at UFC Singapore last August, capturing a unanimous decision victory over longtime veteran Alex Caceres. The 35 year-old “Ninja” was recently booked to face off against power-punching featherweight bruiser Josh Emmett at the UFC 296 pay-per-view (PPV) in Las Vegas.

To see who else is fighting at UFC 296 click here.