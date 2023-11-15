Conor McGregor reverses course, now claims he’s ‘in’ for historic UFC 300 fight card

Conor McGregor and his coach need to get on the same page.

Not long after John Kavanagh revealed plans for McGregor to return in July 2024, the “Notorious” ex-champion told his Twitter followers that UFC 300 would mark his Octagon comeback, nearly three years after suffering a horrendous leg break at UFC 264 back in summer 2021.

The promotion’s historic pay-per-view (PPV) card, tentatively scheduled for next April, is expected to feature some of the biggest names in the promotion. With current heavyweight champion Jon Jones out of action, it would make sense to have the power-punching Irishman leading the charge.

UFC 300 could mark McGregor’s last stand since the former two-division champion, who turned 35 back in July, has just one victory in the lightweight division and is coming off back-to-back losses to longtime rival Dustin Poirier. If and when he does come back, “Notorious” is expected to face fellow TUF 31 coach Michael Chandler.

No word yet on the exact date and location for UFC 300 but Las Vegas is a likely bet.