Leon Edwards breaks silence on Ian Garry drama, claims ‘The Future’ was booted from multiple gyms

Fast-rising welterweight contender Ian Garry was recently tossed from Team Renegade in Birmingham, home base for reigning UFC 170-pound titleholder Leon Edwards. But not because “Rocky” was insecure about “The Future” opponent and, despite this wild claim, not because of a training practice knockout.

“The gym decided that he wasn’t fitting for the gym” Edwards told Sky Sports. “He was just too different [from] the culture in our gym. He’s like a talker, a social media guy, brings his cameras everywhere, he’s late to sessions. It’s just like, two different cultures. The guys in our gym decided, not because of me. I think the last interview he did, he said I sent him off to hospital. So you can’t go from that now to being ‘insecure.’ It’s like, what one is it? Is it me sending him to the hospital or me being insecure?”

Garry, undefeated at 13-0, could find himself fighting Edwards (21-3, 1 NC) at some point in the very near future, assuming both fighters keep themselves in the win column. “The Future” and “Rocky” are currently booked to compete (against separate opponents) at the upcoming UFC 296 pay-per-view (PPV) event on Dec. 16 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“I wish him well in his career,” Edwards continued. “I’ve got nothing good or bad to say about him. The coaches decided that he didn’t fit into the gym. It wasn’t the first gym he got kicked out of. He was in America, what happened there? His gym in Ireland he started with, what happened there? So ... it can’t be everyone else around you, right? You start in a gym, you’re no longer with them. You went to America to a gym, you’re no longer with them. Now you’re over here to another gym, you’re no longer with them. There’s something going on. It can’t just be the gyms.”

Respect the gym code ... or else.