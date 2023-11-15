WBC rankings under fire after ‘disgusting’ decision to rank Francis Ngannou at No. 10 — ‘Boxing is dead’

Francis Ngannou did an outstanding job against the WBC Heavyweight Champion and the WBC Board of Governors has agreed to rank him as No. 10 in the Heavyweight division. @francisngannou #wbcboxing #wbcuzbekistan23 pic.twitter.com/mXjhiRS9Vt

World Boxing Council (WBC) today revealed the WBC Board of Governors has agreed to rank former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 265-pound champion Francis Ngannou at No. 10 in the heavyweight division (as promised) when the official rankings are published later this week.

And boxing fans are losing their minds.

Ngannou, 37, shocked the combat sports world with his breakout performance against reigning WBC champion Tyson Fury in a 10-round showcase last month in Riyadh. “The Predator” scored a knockdown of “The Gypsy King” and appeared to get the better of their exchanges, but came up short on the controversial scorecards.

“Francis Ngannou did an outstanding job against the WBC Heavyweight Champion and the WBC Board of Governors has agreed to rank him as No. 10 in the Heavyweight division,” WBC reps wrote on social media.

Most of the online reactions were negative.

He did but that ranking is just silly after one (lost) fight. Just highlights the weak shallow depths of the HW division and how overrated the top bods really are. But it’s all about marketing and making money really isn’t it guys? After one fight which he lost. He’s had one, ten round fight? And got beat. Top 10 with a record of 0-1 wowwww. Disgusting for real boxers. Yeah boxing is dead. Yes he did amazing but this is so disrespectful for all the boxers who have to go up the rankings for years and let.s face it his record is 0-1 ffs. Shambles.

Ngannou has been calling for a championship rematch.

Unfortunately for “The Predator,” the 35 year-old Fury will first have to make a mandatory title defense against WBA, IBF, and WBO titleholder Oleksandr Usyk atop the upcoming pay-per-view (PPV) boxing event scheduled for Feb. 17 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

In addition, the other top names attached to a potential Ngannou fight — Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder — are scheduled to battle Otto Wallin and Joseph Parker, respectively, which means the former UFC champ may not see another boxing match until mid-2024.

Goodbye “sweet science” ... hello PFL MMA?