Bellator MMA’s Dillon Danis has been saying it’s Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) or bust when it comes to the future of his combat sports career. Did “El Jefe” just bust?

It’s always dangerous to believe anything you hear from Danis, whether it’s on a podcast or through his X (formerly Twitter) account. The number of times he’s trolled people is high. He spent the last three months repeatedly claiming he would pull out of a fight with Logan Paul, just to drive Paul crazy.

Don’t even get us started on Nina Agdal.

But, with his fighting career hanging on the interest of UFC, this current claim of retirement makes sense.

I'm done with fighting. I'm retired. Love you all. — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) November 15, 2023

“I’m done with fighting. I’m retired,” Danis tweeted. “Love you all.”

On one hand, you’d think UFC would love to snap up Danis. He’s one of the few free agents floating around who can sell pay-per-view (PPV) units for their competitors. His fight against Logan Paul was extremely high-visibility. And he’s a good friend of its top superstar, Conor McGregor.

On the other hand, he’s a lightning rod for controversy, hasn’t competed in mixed martial arts (MMA) since 2019, and his striking objectively stinks.

Logan Paul also happens to be a big money sponsor of UFC through PRIME. Logan and Dana White are friends. No wonder UFC’s CEO didn’t sound enthused about the idea — there’s personal and financial reasons for White and Co. to pass on Danis.

Of course, this could all just be a troll and Danis could announce his signing to UFC next week. Or, signing to another ridiculous Influencer fight. But, for now, it sounds like Danis’ hopes of being snapped up by UFC haven’t panned out.

Perhaps everyone is waiting for this.

