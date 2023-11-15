Dustin Poirier has been talking up the idea of a “Diamond” UFC 300 fight. Now, he’s sharing one solid option for the event.

UFC 300 is coming up quick ... sometime in April 2024. As of now, we have no idea who may fight on the historic pay-per-view (PPV) card. Israel Adesanya is on sabbatical. Jon Jones is injured. And UFC reportedly wants Conor McGregor to fight in June or July.

So, how about Dustin Poirier? Even better, how about Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje 3?

“I would take that, for sure,” Poirier told MMA Junkie in a new interview. “For sure, I would take that fight. 300 would be a great card to do it on, but we will see. If I was in Justin’s shoes, if he’s guaranteed a title shot, you might not want to risk it. But, hey, this is fighting. People get antsy. We’ll see what happens, but I’m definitely open to that.”

Gaethje has previously said he’d wait as long as needed to get another crack at the Lightweight title. Between Islam Makhachev’s slow fighting schedule and Charles Oliveira having dibs on next, that may be a long time indeed.

So, Dustin is keeping an open mind.

“I’m keeping my weight low in case something happens,” he said. “I’m super low right now. I’ve been like that for the last month. I don’t have any plans. If they call me with a name that’s exciting or makes sense, like the Gaethje thing, then that was one of those. I was kind of waiting for something fun. When they called me with that one, I was nervous. What happened, I thought could happen. So that made me excited. We’ll see.”

Poirier hasn’t fought since the knockout loss to Justin Gaethje in July 2023 (watch highlights), so he’s very ready to go.

“When they call with that name then I’ll do it,” he said. “I made my debut at UFC 125, Jan. 1, 2011. I’m not going to be here at UFC 400. I’m 34 years old. So, to make it on that UFC 300 card would be cool if I get the right opponent, an exciting fight. I could fight before then. Who knows?”

As cool as Dustin Poirer at UFC 300 would be, Dustin Poirier at any event from UFC 296 to UFC 299 would be even cooler. Let’s go!

To checkout UFC’s upcoming schedule of events click here.