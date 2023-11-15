Welcome to Midnight Mania!

UFC fighter tattoos are more common than most would expect. A fan recognizes a great champion or great moment with some artwork on their skin, hardly an unheard of homage in this day and age. Even UFC fighters like Cody Garbrandt have artwork of their combat sports heroes, as “No Love” has a portrait of Arturo Gatti on his leg. I know of one example of a UFC fighter with another UFC fighter inked on them as well: UFC Featherweight Andre Fili paid respects to his lifelong coach Urijah Faber with a portrait as well.

Still, the image above stands out as something special. To my knowledge, I cannot think of any time a defeated athlete put a full-on portrait of the man who bested them twice on their body. Truly, Chael Sonnen is an innovator, and there are certainly worse fighters to have on your tricep than the legendary Anderson Silva.

For anyone who wasn’t following the sport ten years ago, Sonnen challenged Silva twice for the Middleweight title in 2010 and 2012, ultimately coming up short each time. Between the fights, Sonnen was constantly badgering Silva and talking about as much trash as is humanly possible. The two have been on friendly terms for a while, but things got pretty ugly.

In short, this makes the Tyron Woodley vs. Jake Paul tattoo bet look like child’s play!

In this modern Internet age, there’s a lot of questions flying about. One commenter points out that there’s no swelling, which is definitely a cause for investigation. This could certainly be a case of photoshop or AI or even simple henna — it’s tough to tell solely through a filtered Instagram picture. Sonnen is not above stretching the truth to make some noise!

Perhaps we’ll find out for sure the next time Sonnen is in front of a live camera.

A Valentina Shevchenko vs. Sean Strickland shooting contest is the dumbest thing I’ll ever watch the Twitter highlights of.

Best MMA Shooter championship is Next

@SStricklandMMA don’t cry when you lose

Heads up @ninamdrama @RedCorner_MMA once my hand is healed and ready



@danawhite we will need a belt for the #champion pic.twitter.com/wzV86lxNvP — Valentina Shevchenko (@BulletValentina) November 14, 2023

If you didn’t see Slava Borshchev vs. Nadim Saydkhov on the UFC 295 “Prelims,” you missed out!

out of all the amazing fights yesterday , this was FOTN pic.twitter.com/lhPxGXLKix — ケビン (@beIsfy) November 13, 2023

Wrestling tends to run in the family.

A father of Ilia Topuria and Aleksandre Topuria, Zaza Topuria is showing his wrestling skills with Aleksandre Topuria ‍♂️



Ground game is a Topuria DNA I see. #UFC #MMA @Topuriailia #IliaTopuria pic.twitter.com/e5TtxTOIlX — Giorgi Kokiashvili (@iHeartGeorgius1) November 13, 2023

Francis Ngannou vs. Anthony Joshua is distinctly more possible now then it was six months ago.

Francis Ngannou on Eddie Hearn's fresh approach for him to fight Anthony Joshua: “My team received a text from Eddie and I think that's all. I met Eddie when I'd just separated with the UFC and I think it wasn't interesting for them because I never heard back until the other day,… — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) November 14, 2023

Cancel culture strikes again!

Dana White: My guys are gonna take the Pelotons out of the gym today. We're getting rid of them. We're gonna throw them in the fucking garbage today.



Full podcast here:https://t.co/g8XAACr5Xp pic.twitter.com/vqZ6GxK9PY — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) November 14, 2023

Paul Craig didn’t really give any shocking answers here, but the clip still made me chuckle a bit.

Paul Craig gives his opinion of other UFC fighters pic.twitter.com/LE2jUvA0Nx — ᴍᴍᴀ ᴍᴀʀᴄᴜs ️ (@mmamarcuss) November 14, 2023

Some killer Alex Pereira art!

“The Bone Saw” is a great nickname, especially if she makes a habit of winning via armbar.

The Bone Saw with the debut finish!!!#FCS10 pic.twitter.com/q3cbKb3atL — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) November 12, 2023

You can tell both men were exhausted by this point, but Smotherman made the finish happen anyway!

Cam Smotherman was down two rounds to Mando Gutierrez and ended up clutching the fight with a flying knee KO pic.twitter.com/KV60reZ8CD — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) November 13, 2023

A switch high kick sneaks through the guard:

Nuclear reactors at work.

