Glover Teixeira: Alex Pereira ‘is a different level’ from Jamahal Hill and Jiri Prochazka

Alex Pereira is back on top of the world.

UFC 295 saw Brazil’s “Poatan” make history by claiming his second divisional title in only seven fights in the Octagon. Tasked with former Light Heavyweight champion, Jiri Prochazka, Pereira put away his fellow knockout artist with strikes in round two of their contest (watch highlights).

The win acted as redemption for Pereira’s mentor, Glover Teixeira, who Prochazka won the title from in an epic June 2022 encounter. When challenging for his second reign as champion, Teixeira came up short in a vacant clash with Jamahal Hill at UFC 283 this past January 2023. Familiar with all competitors currently atop the 205-pound ranks, Teixeira looks forward to the expected Pereira vs. Hill meeting.

“If that’s the fight, I think it’s going to be a great fight,” Teixeira told MMA Junkie. “Like I said about Jiri, they’re great warriors — guys that I fought. Between Jiri and Jamahal, we had 50 minutes there, pretty much. It’s a great fight for Alex. Alex is a different level — he’s a different beast.”

Of Pereira’s nine career wins in mixed martial arts (MMA), he’s finished seven via knockout or technical knockout, including three of his last four wins, which were against past, current, or future champions like Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland. In his one decision victory in that mix, he defeated another former titlist, Jan Blachowicz.

Teixeira admittedly had some mid-fight worries with Pereira against Prochazka. Ultimately, he couldn’t have been happier with how things turned out.

“It was amazing the way the result came out,” Teixeira said. “I’m just so happy for the guy, the way he works. In the beginning of the round, I was just like, ‘Oh man, when is he going to pick up’ because he was not doing the shots fast. I was like, ‘He’s doing a trap’ or something, or ‘He’s going to get knocked out quick.’ Soon, two minutes into the fight, I knew it was going to be a quick night for Alex.”

For complete UFC 295 results, coverage and highlights click HERE.