No Trump content! Dana White recalls telling sponsor ‘go f—k yourself’ after social media police attempt

Dana White hasn’t been shy with where he puts his support.

The relationship between White and former United States President, Donald Trump, is no secret in 2024. Trump appeared at an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) event as recently as UFC 295 in New York City this past weekend (Nov. 11, 2023). In reverse, UFC’s CEO famously spoke in support of Trump during his presidential campaign in 2016.

With politics always involved in business decisions, White has since shared that a big sponsor for UFC wanted him to remove a post he made with the former U.S. leader. Therefore, a classic White response was returned.

“I posted a video for Trump on my personal social media,” White said on This Past Weekend (h/t MMA Fighting). “One of our big sponsors called and said, ‘Take that down.’ You know what I said? Go f—k yourself.

“You vote for whoever you want to vote for and I’ll vote for whoever I want to vote for,” he continued. “That’s how this works. I don’t even care who you’re voting for. It’s none of my f—king business. F—k you. Don’t ever f—king call me and tell me who to vote for.”

During the conversation with host, Theo Von, Von shared how Peloton recently prevented him from having Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as a guest on the show. White went on to slam the company and its president before requesting all Peloton bikes to be removed from the UFC Performance Institute (P.I.).

Dana White: My guys are gonna take the Pelotons out of the gym today. We're getting rid of them. We're gonna throw them in the fucking garbage today.



“I’m at a point now in my life and my career where I want to be with people that I’m aligned with,” White said. “It’s not just about the money. It is about the money because it’s a sponsorship deal, but it’s not just [about the money]. I’m not going to take a bigger offer if it’s not something that I am aligned with and I don’t 100 percent believe in.

“When you do a sponsorship deal with somebody, you have to look deep into who they are and who’s running the company, who’s making the decisions, and are you aligned?” he concluded.