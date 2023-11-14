Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk heavyweight title fight set for Feb. 17 in Riyadh

Third time’s the charm?

After two previous attempts to make the fight happen (here and here), it appears WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury will (finally) collide with WBA, IBF, and WBO titleholder Oleksandr Usyk atop the Feb. 17 pay-per-view (PPV) boxing event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

That’s according to a new report from ESPN.

Fury was previously expected to compete against the Ukrainian on Dec. 23; however, a disastrous showing against former UFC heavyweight kingpin Francis Ngannou late last month (watch highlights here) left “The Gypsy King” unable to meet his contracted date.

Sounds like “The Predator” will have to put this plan on hold (for now).

Also getting booked to compete in Saudi Arabia were Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder (in separate bouts), according to ESPN. “AJ” will battle top heavyweight contender Otto Wallin, while “The Bronze Bomber” collides with former division champion Joseph Parker.

Those bouts are scheduled for Dec. 23 in Riyadh.