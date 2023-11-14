UFC ‘Contender’ flunks for cocaine; current bantamweight remains under drug test suspension

It was a busy day for Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC), which held its monthly meeting earlier today in Las Vegas.

UFC bantamweight Miles Johns tested positive for the M3 metabolite on Sept. 23 and will remain under suspension pending a future disciplinary hearing, according to MMA Fighting, likely in December. It should be noted the commission, as well as UFC, have been working on establishing new thresholds for M3, along with other substances, after the Jon Jones picograms fiasco in late 2018.

How that affects Johns, who previously served a drug-test suspension back in early 2022, remains to be seen. As of this writing, “Chapo” still holds a unanimous decision victory over Dan Argueta at UFC Vegas 79.

That win may or may not be overturned if Johns is penalized for the infraction.

Also on the hot seat at today’s NSAC meeting was Chad Hanekom, who tested positive for cocaine near his unanimous decision loss to Dylan Budka on Dana White’s “Contender Series” back on Sept. 5 at APEX. As a result, the South African “Superman” will serve a nine-month drug-test suspension (and cough up fines and prosecution fees). In addition, Hanekom will need to test negative before getting licensed to compete in Las Vegas upon his 2024 return, which can come no earlier than June 5.

No comment yet from either Johns or Hanekom on today’s hearing.