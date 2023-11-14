Shots fired! UFC 296 official trailer released for ‘Edwards vs. Covington’

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just over a month away from its upcoming UFC 296 pay-per-view (PPV) card, scheduled for Sat., Dec. 16 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, in what marks the promotion’s final mixed martial arts (MMA) event of 2023.

Now it has an official trailer.

UFC 296 will be headlined by the 170-pound title fight between reigning welterweight champion Leon Edwards and two-time division title challenger Colby Covington. In the UFC 296 co-main event, Alexandre Pantoja will defend his flyweight title against longtime 125-pound rival Brandon Royval.

UFC 296 will also feature the 170-pound contest between former title challenger Stephen Thompson and undefeated welterweight sensation Shavkat Rakhmonov. Elsewhere on the card, former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson returns against English “Baddy” Paddy Pimblett, while Vicente Luque looks to quell the welterweight uprising of Ian Garry.

