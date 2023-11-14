Logan Paul abruptly retires from boxing as industry continues to crumble — ‘Every company is going broke’

Logan Paul is hanging up the gloves.

“The Maverick” helped kick off the influencer boxing craze by fighting fellow social media sensation KSI in 2018 and then again in 2019. Over the years, Paul would continue to bounce in and out of the ring, battling everyone from Floyd Mayweather to Dillon Danis.

Now it’s time to say goodbye to all those “broke companies.”

“Yeah, I think I’m retired from boxing,” Paul told Fox Business. “I think I’ve done enough in this sport, going fully undefeated at 25-0. So yeah, I’m going to be a wrestler now. No more money in boxing, every company is going broke. So ... full-time wrestler. Beat Rey Mysterio, fair and square, for the U.S. Championship.”

Paul’s last pay-per-view (PPV) card reportedly bombed at the box office.

Influencer boxing isn’t the only industry hemorrhaging cash facing an uncertain future. HBO Sports recently shut down its boxing coverage, as did Showtime Sports, leaving today’s pugilists very few options when it comes to traditional pay-per-view (PPV) telecasts.

Blame Jake Paul.