Top 5! Alex Pereira, Tom Aspinall shake up pound-for-pound chart in official UFC rankings update

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) crowned two new champions at the UFC 295 pay-per-view (PPV) event last weekend inside Madison Square Garden in New York City, with Alex Pereira capturing the vacant light heavyweight title and Tom Aspinall winning the interim heavyweight strap. As a result, both fighters found themselves making headway in the “official” UFC rankings, with Pereira taking over the No. 5 spot on the pound-for-pound chart and Aspinall debuting at No. 14 on the very same list.

Also making moves were Benoit Saint-Denis and Mackenzie Dern. The lightweight “God of War” made his debut at No. 11 on the 155-pound chart, thanks to a stunning first-round knockout over Matt Frevola, while Dern slipped to No. 8 at strawweight after getting beat up by former division champion Jessica Andrade. In addition, Loopy Godinez jumped to No. 11 in the same category after turning away Tabatha Ricci on the UFC 295 “Prelims” card.

Here’s how UFC compiles its official rankings:

Rankings were generated by a voting panel made up of media members. The media members were asked to vote for who they feel are the top fighters in the UFC by weight-class and pound-for-pound. A fighter is only eligible to be voted on if they are in active status in the UFC. A fighter can appear in more than one weight division at a time. The champion and interim champion are considered to be in the top positions of their respective divisions and therefore are not eligible for voting by weight-class. However, the champions can be voted on for the pound-for-pound rankings.

Take a look at what the latest rankings field looks like courtesy of UFC.com. Note: (+/- = movement in rankings, T = tie, *NR = Not previously ranked).

MEN’S POUND-FOR-POUND

1. Islam Makhachev

2. Jon Jones

3. Alexander Volkanovski

4. Leon Edwards

5. Alex Pereira +5

6. Charles Oliveira -1

7. Sean O’Malley -1

8. Sean Strickland -1

9. Israel Adesanya -1

10. Alexandre Pantoja -1

11. Aljamain Sterling

12. Max Holloway

13. Kamaru Usman +1

14. Tom Aspinall *NR

15. Jiri Prochazka -2

FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Alexandre Pantoja

1. Brandon Moreno

2. Deiveson Figueiredo

3. Amir Albazi

4. Brandon Royval

5. Kai Kara France

6. Matheus Nicolau

7. Alex Perez

8. Manel Kape

9. Matt Schnell

10. Muhammad Mokaev

11. Tim Elliott

12. Su Mudaerji

13. Steve Erceg +1

14. Tagir Ulanbekov -1

15. David Dvorak

BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: Sean O’Malley

1. Aljamain Sterling

2. Merab Dvalishvili

3. Henry Cejudo

4. Cory Sandhagen

5. Petr Yan

6. Marlon Vera

7. Song Yadong

8. Rob Font

9. Dominick Cruz

10. Pedro Munhoz

11. Jonathan Martinez

12. Umar Nurmagomedov

13. Ricky Simon

14. Chris Gutierrez

15. Said Nurmagomedov

FEATHERWEIGHT

Champion: Alexander Volkanovski

1. Max Holloway

2. Yair Rodriguez

3. Brian Ortega

4. Arnold Allen

5. Ilia Topuria

6. Josh Emmett

7. Calvin Kattar

8. Giga Chikadze

9. Movsar Evloev

10. Bryce Mitchell

11. Edson Barboza

12. Sodiq Yusuff

13. Dan Ige

14. Lerone Murphy

15. Alex Caceres

LIGHTWEIGHT

Champion: Islam Makhachev

1. Charles Oliveira

2. Justin Gaethje

3. Dustin Poirier

4. Beneil Dariush

5. Michael Chandler

6. Mateusz Gamrot

7. Rafael Fiziev

8. Arman Tsarukyan

9. Dan Hooker

10. Rafael dos Anjos

11. (T) Benoit Saint-Denis *NR

11. (T) Jalin Turner

13. Bobby Green -1

14. Renato Moicano -1

15. Drew Dober

WELTERWEIGHT

Champion: Leon Edwards

1. Kamaru Usman

2. Belal Muhammed

3. Colby Covington

4. Gilbert Burns

5. Shavkat Rakhmonov

6. Stephen Thompson

7. Geoff Neal

8. Vicente Luque

9. Sean Brady

10. Ian Machado Garry

11. Jack Della Maddalena

12. Kevin Holland

13. Neil Magny

14. Michael Chiesa

15. Rinat Fakhretdinov

MIDDLEWEIGHT

Champion: Sean Strickland

1. Israel Adesanya

2. Dricus Du Plessis

3. Robert Whittaker

4. Jared Cannonier

5. Marvin Vettori

6. Paulo Costa

7. Roman Dolidze

8. Khamzat Chimaev

9. Jack Hermansson

10. Brendan Allen

11. Kelvin Gastelum

12. Nassourdine Imavov

13. Paul Craig

14. Chris Curtis

15. Anthony Hernandez

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Alex Pereira

1. Jamahal Hill -1

2. Jiri Prochazka -1

3. Magomed Ankalaev -1

4. Jan Blachowicz

5. Aleksandar Rakic

6. Nikita Krylov

7. Johnny Walker

8. Anthony Smith

9. Volkan Oezdemir

10. Ryan Spann

11. Khalil Rountree

12. Azamat Murzakanov

13. Dominick Reyes

14. Alonzo Menifield

15. Dustin Jacoby

HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Jon Jones

1. Tom Aspinall +3

2. Ciryl Gane -1

3. Sergei Pavlovich -1

4. Stipe Miocic -1

5. Curtis Blaydes

6. Alexander Volkov

7. Jailton Almeida

8. Serghei Spivac

9. Tai Tuivasa

10. (T) Derrick Lewis

10. (T) Marcin Tybura

12. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

13. Alexandr Romanov

14. Marcos Rogerio De Lima

15. Rodrigo Nascimento

WOMEN’S POUND-FOR-POUND

1. Alexa Grasso

2. Zhang Weili

3. Valentina Shevchenko

4. Julianna Pena

5. Erin Blanchfield

6. Manon Fiorot

7. Carla Esparza

8. Rose Namajunas

9. Yan Xiaonan

10. Tatiana Suarez

11. Jessica Andrade

12. Raquel Pennington

13. Amanda Lemos

14. Ketlen Vieira

15. Irena Aldana

WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT

Champion: Zhang Weili

1. Carla Esparza

2. Yan Xiaonan

3. Tatiana Suarez

4. Amanda Lemos

5. Jessica Andrade

6. Virna Jandiroba

7. Marina Rodriguez +1

8. Mackenzie Dern -1

9. Luana Pinheiro

10. Amanda Ribas +1

11. Loopy Godinez +2

12. Tabatha Ricci -2

13. Angela Hill -1

14. Karolina Kowalkiewicz

15. Michelle Waterson-Gomez

WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Alexa Grasso

1. Valentina Shevchenko

2. Erin Blanchfield

3. Manon Fiorot

4. Katlyn Chookagian

5. Jessica Andrade

6. Lauren Murphy

7. Maycee Barber

8. Viviane Araújo

9. Amanda Ribas

10. Tracy Cortez

11. Natalia Silva

12. Casey O’Neill

13. Karine Silva

14. Andrea Lee

15. Joanna Wood

WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: VACANT

1. Julianna Pena

2. Raquel Pennington

3. Ketlen Vieira

4. Holly Holm

5. Irene Aldana

6. Pannie Kianzad

7. Yana Santos

8. Karol Rosa

9. Macy Chiasson

10. Norma Dumont

11. Miesha Tate

12. Julia Avila

13. Josiane Nunes

14. Chelsea Chandler

15. Tainara Lisboa

You can expect these rankings to change around this time next week, particularly in the middleweight division, following the UFC Vegas 82: “Allen vs. Craig” mixed martial arts (MMA) event on ESPN+, going down this Sat. night (Nov. 18, 2023) at APEX in Las Vegas.

For much more on that upcoming fight card click here.