Michael Chandler is calling out Conor McGregor after learning that the Irish sports star may not be ready to fight until July 2024.

That news came via McGregor’s coach John Kavanagh, who said they were hoping to fight at UFC 300 in April.

“It’s a knock back that we were hearing April, but now it’s July,” Kavanagh said on The MMA Hour. “It’s not the end of the world. It is an extra couple of months. It’s not great, but hey, you’re enjoying your training at the moment, let’s just keep that going.”

It may not be the end of the world for McGregor, who is in the middle of launching his new Forged Irish Stout. But for Michael Chandler? “Iron Mike” hasn’t fought since a November 2022 loss to Dustin Poirier, and is now stuck in limbo as he awaits McGregor’s slow return to action.

What a stud. A lesser man would take 3 years to heal from an injury. @AaronRodgers12 - This is what it looks like when you really want to return to competition… #wherethefookisthatguy pic.twitter.com/mrIwL6FDJF — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) November 13, 2023

Chandler took to X (formerly Twitter) to diss McGregor for the latest apparent delay, using Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ quick return from injury as a comparison.

“Jets QB Aaron Rodgers told NBC he planned to return to play in the middle of December,” the tweet mentioned by Chandler read. “Unreal. That’s next month.”

“What a stud,” Chandler wrote. “A lesser man would take 3 years to heal from an injury. Aaron Rodgers - This is what it looks like when you really want to return to competition.”

He wrapped up the message with a hashtag: #wherethefookisthatguy.

It’s worth noting that Rodgers is returning from an Achilles tear and not the complete snapping of the tibia and fibula. It’s really apples and oranges, as much as we’d love to dunk on McGregor for this latest delay. At this point, if there’s anyone Chandler should be angry with it’s UFC management. They sound like the ones who decided they don’t need McGregor to make UFC 300 a mega-event. They’re the ones pushing things back once again.

As for Conor? He hasn’t responded directly to Michael, but he did seem pretty unbothered in his last video upload to social media.