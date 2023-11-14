Ian Garry won’t get UFC title shot because Leon Edwards ‘already knocked him out in training’

Ian Garry has the opportunity to blast his way into the welterweight title conversation with a victory over 170-pound veteran Vicente Luque at the upcoming UFC 296 pay-per-view (PPV) event, which takes place on Sat., Dec. 16, 2023 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

But as long as Leon Edwards remains division champion, Garry is unlikely to get a shot at the welterweight strap. That’s because “Rocky” already ended “The Future” in one of their previous training sessions for Team Renegade in Birmingham, England.

That’s according to Paddy Pimblett, who fights Tony Ferguson at UFC 296.

“Ian Garry doesn’t deserve a title shot, lad, come on,” Pimblett told Sky Sports. “Leon’s already knocked him out in training so we don’t need to know about that. That’s what I heard.”

Garry was later kicked off the team for his “nomadic approach.”

Pimblett may be referring to the 2022 incident between Edwards and Garry, which sent “The Future” to a nearby hospital (more on that here). But even if both fighters prevail at UFC 296, it doesn’t sound like “Rocky” plans on sticking around the 170-pound division.

