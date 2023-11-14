Middleweight submission aces lock horns inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, this Saturday (Nov. 18, 2023) when Brendan Allen vs. Paul Craig headlines UFC’s latest house show in “Sin City.” UFC Vegas 82 will also host Jake Matthews’ crossroads battle with Michael Morales and Payton Talbott’s anticipated Octagon debut opposite Nick Aguirre.

Three more (not four) UFC Vegas 82 "Prelims" undercard bouts remain to preview and predict; therefore, strap in, folks ...

145 lbs.: Jonathan Pearce vs. Joanderson Brito

Jonathan Pearce (14-4) capped off a five-fight winning streak by knocking out Jacob Rosales on Contender Series, only to suffer a shock stoppage loss to Joe Lauzon in his UFC debut. He’s since won five straight, including a decision over Darren Elkins last time out in Dec. 2022.

“JSP” stands four inches taller than Joanderson Brito (15-4-1), but gives up one inch of reach.

“Tubarao” — another Contender Series graduate — likewise stumbled out of the Octagon gate with a decision loss to Bill Algeo. Three straight wins followed, starting with a 41-second knockout of Andre Fili and continuing with a pair of submissions over Lucas Alexander and Westin Wilson.

His 13 professional finishes are split 7:6 between submissions and knockouts.

For the first time since that disastrous debut against Lauzon, Pearce is up against someone he can’t bully. Brito is a physical specimen with nasty power and a lethal top game; therefore, if anyone can keep “JSP” on the back foot, it’s him. Pearce’s best chance is to steadily wear out Brito until the Brazilian loses some octane, but there are two issues with that.

For one, Brito can push an absurd pace for an irrational amount of time. For two, Pearce has to actually survive long enough for Brito’s gas tank to empty. Pearce’s chin is not hard to find, and if Elkins could find the mark with clean right hands, so can Brito. In the end, “Tubarao” blitzes Pearce for either a club-and-sub or straight-up mauling.

Prediction: Brito via first round technical knockout

135 lbs.: Chad Anheliger vs. Jose Johnson

Chad Anheliger (12-6) followed his Contender Series upset of Muin Gafurov with a UFC debut knockout of Jesse Strader. Then came Alatengheili, who out-struck and out-wrestled Anheliger to a decision win.

This marks his first appearance in 14 months.

Jose Johnson’s (15-8) second Contender Series appearance saw him outlast undefeated Jack Cartwrtight to secure a UFC contract. He ultimately made his first Octagon walk one year later, succumbing to a Da’Mon Blackshear twister late in the first round.

He’ll enjoy six inches of height and seven inches of reach on Anheliger.

As flawed as Johnson is, there just doesn’t seem to be a whole lot going Anheliger’s way in this matchup. The difference in proportions is downright unfair and Anheliger lacks the wrestling skills to exploit Johnson’s biggest weakness. Though Johnson isn’t always the best at keeping people at a distance, he’s durable enough to avoid getting clipped and has the cardio to keep pace with Anheliger for all three rounds, so Anheliger can’t rely on putting together a late rally.

It wouldn’t surprise me at all to see Johnson find a way to fumble this, but Anheliger lacks the aggression and technique to compensate for the difference in height and reach. In short, Johnson sharp shoots his way to victory.

Prediction: Johnson via unanimous decision

265 lbs.: Mick Parkin vs. Caio Machado

After a chaotic 1:57, Mick Parkin (7-0) claimed victory and a UFC contract by choking out unbeaten Eduardo Neves on Contender Series. His Octagon debut pitted him against fellow Contender Series graduate, Jamal Pogues, who Parkin thoroughly dominated to secure his first decision win.

Four of his six professional finishes have come in the first round.

Caio Machado (8-1-1) spent his entire pre-Contender Series career in Canada’s Battlefield Fight League, ultimately winning its Heavyweight title in 2021 before defending it three times. He entered the APEX as the underdog against Kevin Szaflarski, but out-worked his foe to win a decision and contract.

He faces a one-inch reach disadvantage.

Though I adamantly believe that his efforts on Contender Series didn’t merit a UFC contract, Machado is a perfectly functional Heavyweight. Unfortunately, Parkin looks to be better in just about every category — he’s the naturally larger man, a superior kickboxer and ostensibly a superior wrestler as well.

Most important, Parkin boasts better cardio than Machado, who rarely leaves the first round and lost quite a bit of potency in the second half of the Szaflarski fight. Even if Machado can keep up early through sheer aggression, it’s only a matter of time before he slows down and Parkin’s edge in technique turns the tide. When the dust settles, Parkin out-classes Machado in a 15-minute striking match.

Prediction: Parkin via unanimous decision

I mean, I guess we can’t ask for too much after last week’s super-show. See you Saturday, Maniacs.

Current Prediction Record for 2023: 169-88-3 (4 NC)

