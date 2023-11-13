‘Alex Pereira is not on the champion’s level:’ Bellator champ rips ‘Poatan’ after UFC 295 title win

Vadim Nemkov was not impressed by Alex Pereira’s performance.

Brazil’s “Poatan” became the quickest fighter in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) history to become a dual-division champion by winning Light Heavyweight gold against Jiri Prochazka at UFC 295 this past weekend (Nov. 11, 2023). The win came almost one full year after Pereira won the Middleweight title against Israel Adesanya in the same world-famous venue, Madison Square Garden.

Pereira, 35, is still only 11 fights into his mixed martial arts (MMA) career (9-2) despite his incredible success in UFC. Inducted into the GLORY Kickboxing Hall of Fame during UFC 295 fight week, the sensational striking is as dangerous as it gets on the feet. Therefore, many past opponents and competitors have questioned his overall skillset and status as one of the sport’s best. For Bellator Light Heavyweight kingpin, Nemkov, he doesn’t expect Pereira’s time to last.

“Alex Pereira is not on the champion’s level,” Nemkov told Ushatayka (h/t Red Corner MMA). “He can’t wrestle. He can barely stay on his feet. Prochazka took him down with ease and Jiri is not a great wrestler. If Magomed Ankalaev gets a shot at the title he will control Pereira from round one to five.”

Russia’s Ankalaev had UFC gold nearly in his grasp to close out 2022. Headling UFC 292 opposite Jan Blachowicz, Ankalaev battled to a split draw, leaving the then-vacant 205-pound crown vacant. UFC President, Dana White, disliked the match up so much that he moved on from either fighter and made Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill one month later.

Between divisions in UFC and Bellator, Nemkov has consistently been amongst the discussions of which Bellator champion may be the very best in the world regardless of promotion. The 31-year-old is unbeaten in 12 fights (17-2, 1 no contest) since April 2016. Nemkov most recently successfully defended his title by unanimous decision against two-time UFC title challenger, Yoel Romero, at Bellator 297 in June 2023 (watch highlights).

