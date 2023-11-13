Bellator 301 loses not one, but two fights on the same day

Bellator 301 — which is set to go down this Friday (Nov. 17, 2023) in Chicago, Ill — has lost two fights. According to MMA Fighting’s Damon Martin, a Heavyweight collision between Daniel James and Ali Isaev, as well as a women’s Flyweight fight between former champion, Juliana Velasquez, and Paula Cristina was axed. No reasons were given for the sudden change, but the card still has a whopping 16 fights to satisfy your combat cravings.

James was hoping to bounce back after suffering the first loss of his Bellator career at the hands of Gokhan Saricam. As for Isaev, he was last seen fighting to a draw against Steve Mowry at Bellator 290, so the undefeated 9-0-1 big man will have to wait a bit longer to get back into the win column.

As for Velasquez, she was looking to snap her two-fight skid after dropping back-to-back title fights to Liz Carmouche, while Cristina was eyeing first win under the Bellator banner after coming up short in her debut against Denise Kielholtz earlier this year.

The event will be headlined by a Welterweight title fight between division champion, Yaroslav Amosov, defending his belt against Jason Jackson. In the co-main event, Bantamweight champion Sergio Pettis will face interim champion Patchy Mix in a title unification match.

Also, Patricky Pitbull takes on Alexandr Shabliy in a Lightweight Grand Prix bout, while A.J. McKee returns to take on Sidney Outlaw in a Lightweight affair. Plus, a Bantamweight rematch between Danny Sabatello and Raufeon Stots will go down on the main card.

