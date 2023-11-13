Israel Adesanya opens as early favorite in potential Alex Pereira MMA trilogy bout at light heavyweight

It feels like there’s still unfinished business between Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya.

UFC 295 was another big night in Madison Square Garden in Pereira’s short UFC career. The former Middleweight champion won his first title 364 days before the event with a big comeback technical knockout win (watch highlights) over his longtime rival, Adesanya, in round five of what was their third overall combat sports bout (two in kickboxing, two in MMA). This past weekend (Nov. 11, 2023), Pereira put away former 205-pound kingpin, Jiri Prochazka, with a second round technical knockout from punches (watch highlights) to become the quickest fighter to have held two divisional titles in promotional history.

After the fight, Pereira surprised the MMA world by ignoring the most recent Light Heavyweight champion, Jamahal Hill, who was in attendance, and directing his callout towards Adesanya. Pereira and Adesanya currently stand at 3-1 in their series overall after Adesanya achieved his first win against “Poatan” at Middleweight this past April 2023 (watch highlights).

BetOnline.ag has since released odds for Pereira against both possible next options of Hill and Adesanya for his first 205-pound title defense. For an Adesanya MMA trilogy, Pereira is currently sitting as the underdog at +155 (31/20) to Adesanya’s -185 (20/37). Hill, on the other hand, is the underdog for a potential Pereira showdown as the +140 underdog (7/5) to Pereira’s -170 (10/17). Adesanya’s last time saw him follow up his lone Pereira triumph with a unanimous decision title loss to Sean Strickland at UFC 293 in September 2023 (watch highlights). Adesanya has fought once at Light Heavyweight in MMA, taking his first career defeat by unanimous decision when challenging the then-champion, Jan Blachowicz, for the title at UFC 259 in March 2021.

Pereira’s clash with Prochazka came as a result of Hill suffering a ruptured achilles tendon earlier in 2023, forcing him to sit and heal on the sidelines after his title-winning effort over Pereira’s coach, the former champion, Glover Teixeira, at UFC 283 in January 2023 (watch highlights). Had Hill not gotten injured, Pereira was on the outside looking in as Prochazka was destined for his shot at gold after a big shoulder injury in late 2022 forced him to vacate the title before Hill got his hands on it.

For complete UFC 295 results, coverage and highlights click HERE.