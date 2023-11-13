Conor McGregor pulled from UFC 300 following (another) disappointing setback — ‘Now it’s July’

Conor McGregor will not be headlining UFC 300 in April.

That’s according to longtime coach John Kavanagh, who shared a new (and somewhat disappointing) update on Monday regarding the Irishman’s return. It seems the promotion has other plans for “Notorious,” which could include International Fight Week in July.

Or maybe Kavanagh is just as “delusional” as Michael Chandler.

“We were hoping for April, that was the hope, that is what we were told, now it seems to be the summertime,” Kavanagh told The MMA Hour. “Are they holding him back for International Fight Week? I don’t really know. It’s a knock back that we were hearing April, but now it’s July. It’s not the end of the world. It is an extra couple of months. It’s not great, but hey, you’re enjoying your training at the moment, let’s just keep that going.”

As comrade Dyatlov would say: Not great, not terrible.

McGregor, now 35, has not competed since breaking his leg in a technical knockout loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 back in summer 2021. Following a public (and messy) war with USADA, there was talk of having “Notorious” (finally) fight Chandler at UFC 300.

Now all we can do is wait ... something we’re getting used to these days.