Leon Edwards bails on welterweight division, demands middleweight winner of Strickland vs Du Plessis for UFC 300

Bad news for Belal Muhammad: Leon Edwards didn't “Remember the Name.”

The reigning UFC welterweight champion is planning to abandon his post at 170 pounds and move up to middleweight in hopes of challenging the winner of Sean Strickland vs. Dricus Du Plessis, who battle for “Tarzan’s” strap at UFC 297 in Toronto.

And there’s no better card for that “massive” fight than UFC 300.

“100 percent, definitely,” Edwards told Sky Sports. “I feel especially with someone like Strickland, and I think he’s fighting Du Plessis soon, so either of them two would be great to fight. I’m big myself. I feel like me going out and being double-champ, first ever from the UK to do it, that’s definitely one of my goals. The division right now, there’s no one that’s exciting in the division, so for me to go out there to do that, that would be perfect. UFC 300, I like that. To put me on that card would be massive. Let’s see.”

Coincidentally, some prime real estate just opened up in April.

Edwards won’t be going anywhere or have any say regarding his next move unless he first defeats two-time welterweight title challenger Colby Covington in the UFC 296 pay-per-view (PPV) headliner next month at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In addition, “Rocky” will have to convince matchmakers that title defenses against up-and-coming welterweight stars Ian Garry and Shavkat Rakhmonov — who both compete alongside Edwards at UFC 296 — are not “exciting” enough for the fans.

Good luck with that.