Scratched! This weekend’s UFC card just lost another fight due to undisclosed ‘medical issue’

By Jesse Holland
Dana White’s Contender Series: Season 7, Week 1 Photo by Al Powers/Zuffa LLC

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will return to its APEX facility in Las Vegas for this weekend’s UFC Vegas 82 mixed martial arts (MMA) card on ESPN+, headlined by the middleweight showdown between Top 15 contenders Brendan Allen and Paul Craig.

Unfortunately, the 185-pound contest between Cesar Almeida and Christian Leroy Duncan has been scratched from the ESPN+ preliminary card, following an undisclosed “medical issue” — and subsequent surgery — for the 35 year-old Brazilian.

That’s according to veteran combat sports reporter Guilherme Cruz.

No word yet on what the promotion plans to do with opponent Christian Leroy Duncan (8-1), who is looking to rebound from his unanimous decision loss to Armen Petrosyan back in June. As for Almeida (4-0), this was expected to mark his Octagon debut after an impressive performance on Dana White’s “Contender Series” last August.

For the revised UFC Vegas 82 schedule and ESPN+ lineup click here.

