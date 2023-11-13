EXPOSED! Donald Trump caught using body double in UFC 295 scandal, busted by eagle-eyed ex-champ

Former U.S. President Donald Trump, a longtime friend and business partner of UFC CEO Dana White, was in attendance for the UFC 295 pay-per-view (PPV) event last weekend at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Or was he?

Former UFC lightweight champion BJ Penn, who also wore gold at 170 pounds, suggests Trump was using a body double in “The World’s Most Famous Arena,” then posted several pics of the embattled real estate mogul to bolster his somewhat-flimsy case.

“What do you see? Must be his double!” Penn wrote on Instagram. “I’m voting for Trump no matter what! F JOE Biden! President Trump’s ear looks like the skin is peeling away.”

Penn was right, nobody will out-crazy him.

“Please stop this crazy stuff,” a fan wrote in the comments section of his social media post. “Even if you think all this is true I think you’re hurting yourself by constantly posting such wild conspiracy stuff. If you need someone to talk to I’ll listen. I’m always one for a fun lil conspiracy convo but a lot of the stuff you’ve posted lately is way over the top.”

The 44 year-old Hawaiian retired from UFC after losing seven straight fights, but remained in the headlines for a series of troubling events, including car crashes and parking lot brawls. “The Prodigy” also ran for Governor ... and failed spectacularly.

No word yet on whether or not Kid Rock also had a body double.