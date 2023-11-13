Pathetic! ‘Super angry’ Jan Blachowicz blasts ‘slimy’ Alex Pereira for garbage callout of Israel Adesanya at UFC 295

I’m not sure whose idea it was to have Alex Pereira call out Israel Adesanya after “Poatan” captured the light heavyweight title at UFC 295 last weekend in New York, but the promotion has no interest in booking the bout, instead focusing on Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill once “Sweet Dreams” returns from injury.

In addition, the Brazilian’s pursuit of a fourth fight against Adesanya — having already split a pair of contests at UFC 281 and UFC 287 — sent former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz into a fit of rage on social media.

“I know you’re a slimy one, calling out Izzy,” Blachowicz wrote on Twitter. “Great performance and all but STFU, we have unfinished business, you and I. The judges won’t give you handouts next time. Pathetic.”

After losing to Adesanya at UFC 287, Pereira moved up to light heavyweight and battled Blachowicz in the UFC 291 co-main event. “Poatan” captured a split decision victory, which in turn, landed Pereira a shot against Jiri Prochazka for the vacant 205-pound strap.

“I see I need to clarify,” Blachowicz continued. “People see me that I’m a nice guy all the time. But sometimes I get pissed off, like everyone in life. I’m still super angry that they stole my ‘W’ against Pereira. Now he calls out Adesanya again. Give it a rest already. We’ve been there four times!”

Pereira also battled Adesanya twice on the kickboxing circuit.

“This is light heavyweight and that split decision means we have unfinished business here,” Blachowicz continued. “I’m just saying what I feel. Don’t blame me for it. Just letting you know this. This is all from me. I’m going back to the gym. Got a new opponent and a job to do.”

Blachowicz returns against Aleksander Rakic at UFC 297 in Toronto.