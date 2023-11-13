Jon Jones opens as early betting favorite over UFC 295’s Tom Aspinall ... but not by much

Current UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones is expected to fight former 265-pound titleholder Stipe Miocic at some point in summer 2024, once “Bones” finishes healing from the recent pectoral injury that canceled their UFC 295 pay-per-view (PPV) main event.

If Jones prevails, the promotion will ask him to unify the heavyweight titles against newly-crowned interim champion Tom Aspinall to close out 2024. Bettors looking to jump on that action early can grab Jones as the -140 (5/7) betting favorite through BetOnline.ag.

Aspinall opened as the betting underdog at +120 (6/5).

The British phenom steamrolled fellow heavyweight contender Sergei Pavlovich in the UFC 295 co-headliner last weekend in New York. While it seems like a colossal waste of time (and talent) to keep Aspinall benched, UFC CEO Dana White is sticking with Jones vs. Miocic.

“You do those two,” White said at the UFC 295 post-fight press conference. “Those two both deserve that fight. That’s the fight they want. What I love is that Jon Jones, as soon as he heard he was injured and he knew how bad it was, went right to L.A., got the surgery, and he’s already in rehab ... physical therapy, I should say.”

As for Aspinall?

Related Jones Needs To Fight Aspinall For His Legacy To Be Complete

“I don’t know,” White admitted. “We’ll see how that plays out. We’ll see what happens. (Aspinall) took this fight on short notice. Obviously he looked great. He’s got plenty of money to chill out for a minute. We’ll see.”

For more UFC 295 results and coverage click here.