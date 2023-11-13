With Khabib Nurmagomedov gone from the MMA spotlight, Conor McGregor is turning his attention to Bellator lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov.

Usman recently tested positive for an unidentified performance enhancing drug and was suspended for six months following a failed test at Bellator 300. It’s unclear what will happen to his title, but his win over Brent Primus has been turned into a No Contest.

“I am not one bit surprised upon hearing another of the Nurmagomedov team testing positive for steroids,” McGregor wrote in a since-deleted series of tweets. “Hypocrites of the highest order.”

“Pea brains Inbreds on steroids,” he wrote in another. “Steroids are HARAM! The shame of Allah hangs over the Nurmagomedev clan. Cheaters! Abdulmanap is doing tumbles in his grave.”

McGregor’s former BJJ coach and internet troll extraordinaire Dillon Danis jumped in on the comments.

“A Dagestani fighter told me how it’s done,” Danis claimed in his own tweet. “They train there and make USADA come. When they arrive, they threaten him because they are superstars there, controlling the police and everything political, so they threaten him with everything under the sun. He won’t leave, and they use clean urine to pass.”

It’s a fancy conspiracy theory, but there’s no evidence to support it. Fighters from the caucasus have been caught using P.E.D.s in the past, which implies they have no mystical power over USADA testers. As for Usman Nurmagomedov, he claims the violation was over medication prescribed by a doctor that he did not self-report.

“I would like to give a comment regarding latest news on my suspension,” Usman wrote in an Instagram post. “The results of my test revealed a prohibited substance that entered my body through medications, prescribed to me by a doctor. A few months before my fight, I was undergoing treatment, but unfortunately I did not notify the athletic commission in advance.”

“I would like to note that the California state athletic commission conducted its own full investigation, where I provided all the necessary documents, doctor notes and medical certificates, thanks to which the period of my disqualification was reduced to 6 months, instead of longer suspensions accepted in such cases.”

We still don’t know specifically what substance was found in Nurmagomedov’s body or what will happen with his title. We’ll keep you in the know as the story develops.