Bill Burr’s wife causes political incident at UFC 295, throwing middle fingers at Donald Trump

Nia Renee Hill did not hold back when former U.S. president Donald J. Trump made his way cageside during UFC 295, setting off a storm of controversy online.

By Ryan Harkness
It’s safe to say that Bill Burr’s wife Nia Renee Hill is not a fan of former U.S. president Donald Trump.

Trump was one of many celebrity guests that attended UFC 295 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Zack Efron was in attendance, so was Oppenheimer actor Cillian Murphy. And then there was Bill Burr, who could be seen on the broadcast cageside over the course of the night.

He was there with his wife Nia, who was caught on camera giving Donald Trump a double-finger salute as the former president milled about the front row with Kid Rock and Tucker Carlson. Take a look:

The incident has unleashed a torrent of anger towards Burr and his wife, with conservatives calling for a boycott of the comedian and podcaster. “Bill Burr” has been trending on X (formerly Twitter) all day, and we can assure you it’s nothing but very reasonable people celebrating Nia’s right to personal expression.

Just kidding. They’re saying some wild things.

As for Burr, we doubt he’ll be too upset by his wife’s decision to signal her feelings towards Trump. Bill regularly comments on “DJT” during his podcasts, and you’d really have to stretch to find much positive in what he’s said.

“I have to tell you, he is one of my favorite accidental stand-up comedians or comedic actors of all f—ing time,” Burr said on a past Monday Morning Podcast episode. “I cannot take anybody seriously that voted for that guy. I can’t! I just — like how many times can you look the other way with this guy?”

Burr may be referring to the multitude of criminal and civil cases Trump is currently embroiled in — cases that didn’t stop the former and potential future Republican nominee for president from getting roundly cheered at UFC 295.

As far as friendly crowds go, it doesn’t get much better than a UFC event, apparently. Which may be why Trump supporters are so angry that someone dared throw the middle fingers at their guy deep in “Let’s Go Brandon” territory.

