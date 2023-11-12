The first-ever Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) event is officially coming to The Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada, in 2024.

Last month, UFC CEO, Dana White told the media that he was dead set on bringing a mixed martial arts (MMA) event to the MSG Sphere located in “Sin City” after he had an incredible time seeing U2. Fast forward one month, and he has already booked a date.

“Mexican Independence Day, we are booked for the Sphere, and we are already working on the creative for the show,’ White told the media during UFC 295’s post-fight press conference. “It’s going to be a massive challenge, and I love every minute of it. I can’t wait to dive into this thing. As I get more of the pieces of the puzzle put together, I’ll let you guys know as it comes along.

“But, I’m super excited about this,” White continued. “I love challenges. Everybody keeps saying to me, ‘I don’t understand how you’re going to put the Octagon in there. I don’t understand how you’re going to do this. I don’t understand how you’re going to do that.’ I’m going to remember that I said this to you tonight: I’m going to put on the greatest live combat sports show anybody has ever seen.”

Noche UFC, which took place on Mexican Independence Day this year, was a gigantic success for the company as it was the most-watched “Fight Night”-themed event of all time on ESPN+.

So, it makes sense why White would want to follow it up with an epic show.

The Sphere seats 18,600 fans and features a 16K resolution wraparound interior LED screen. On the outside is the world’s largest LED screen, comprised of 580,000 square feet of LED light panels.

The $2.3 billion creation is absolutely stunning, and a live sporting event inside of it will be mind-blowing. Of course, that is assuming it doesn’t go bankrupt before Sept. 2024 because the cutting-edge venue lost $100 million in its first quarter of operation.

Perhaps Dana White and Co. can change that?

For complete UFC 295 results, coverage and highlights click HERE.