Jamahal Hill reacts to Alex Pereira calling out “The Last Stylebender”: ‘You got to deal with me first’

Alex Pereira has to deal with “Sweet Dreams” next.

Alex Pereira became the ninth two-division champion in UFC history last night at UFC 295 (Sat., Nov. 11, 2023) when he controversially stopped former Light Heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka in the second round via TKO from inside Madison Square Garden in New York City (watch highlights). Pereira earned a Performance of the Night and improved to 3-0 when competing in “the world’s most famous arena.”

After his historic win, Pereira called out his most famous rival, Israel Adesanya, to come up to Light Heavyweight again and fight him.

While most of the MMA community enjoyed that call out, former Light Heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill laughed it off because he believes he is next.

“I just laughed,” Hill told UFC reporter Megan Olivi backstage. “You know, it’s the thing in the community. It’s kind of been the thing that’s loud. I’m pretty sure he got a really good check when he fought “Izzy,” so you know, he probably wants that again. So I’m not surprised by it. But you got to deal with me first, bro.”

As for the win itself, it made Hill excited to get back to action, and he thought Pereira did well; however, he believes there are levels.

“I thought it ended a little early. But, um, all in all, I was just thinking, neither one of these dudes are on my level, like neither one of them. I don’t think they are in any facet of the game, and I can’t wait to get back in full health and be able to show that,” Hill said. “I think he did well. He came out, and he chopped the leg. He got busy on it early, you know, and he stayed patient. He showed that you can’t just come out and grab him and take him down...So yeah, it’s exciting. He made me really excited to get back.”

It will be a minute until Hill gets back into the cage as he vacated the Light Heavyweight championship when he suffered a torn Achilles in July.

For complete UFC 295 results, coverage, and highlights click HERE.