Stupid question! Not-interested Dana White bats down Jones-Ngannou co-promotion with PFL: ‘They can’t sell a f—king gate’

Warning: Don’t ask the UFC CEO stupid questions.

Related Jones Needs To Fight Aspinall For His Legacy To Be Complete

UFC 295 went down last night (Sat., Nov. 11, 2023) from inside Madison Square Garden, and a new UFC interim Heavyweight champion was crowned as Tom Aspinall viciously knocked Sergei Pavlovich out in a little over a minute (watch highlights).

Related Forcing Aspinall To Wait Is Stupid

Of course, whenever a new Heavyweight champion is crowned, the term baddest man on the planet is brought up. Many people believe that person is former UFC Heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou or current UFC Heavyweight champion Jon Jones, who was originally supposed to headline UFC 295.

With Ngannou and Jones being in different promotions, the chance of them fighting to figure out who the real ‘baddest man on the planet’ is not likely, and during the UFC 295 post-fight press conference, UFC CEO Dana White confirmed that - while dunking on the Professional Fighters League (PFL).

“No, I’m not interested in [Ngannou vs. Jones]. We tried to make that fight. They didn’t want to do it, and it’s done. He doesn’t fight here anymore. I’m not interested,” White told the media.

When asked if he was interested in cross-promoting with “the fastest growing and most innovative sports league,” aka PFL, White responded why should he?

“Should I? We got one, two, and three [largest gates of Madison Square Garden]. They can’t sell a f—king gate,” White said. Talk to me. It’s a stupid question, but go ahead. Talk to me. Why would I do that? I tried to make the fight here. They didn’t want to do it. But I should co-promote with like a Bellator or a PFL. Why should I do that? Talk to me. You win the dumb question of the night. Congratulations, sir.”

Dana White responds to the idea of cross promoting Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou pic.twitter.com/1Rl1pIpcQo — Oscar Willis (@oscarswillis) November 12, 2023

So, yeah, it looks like Ngannou vs. Jones will go down as one of those ‘what if’ fights.

Ngannou is coming off a split-decision loss to Tyson Fury, which most believe he won, while Jones is currently recovering from a torn pec that knocked him off UFC 295.

For complete UFC 295 results, coverage, and highlights click HERE.