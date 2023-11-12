UFC fighters are not impressed with Mark Goddard’s stoppage during the main event of UFC 295.

Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka were nearing the end of the second round of their light heavyweight title fight when Pereira dropped Prochazka coming in and then hammered him in the temple with elbows. The two fell to the mat with Pereira in mount, and Goddard stepped in to wave the fight off.

The crowd reacted unhappily as Prochazka got to his feet quickly, seemingly ready to continue. Boos rung out through the arena as the announcement was made that Pereira was the new champion. Many felt like they’d been robbed of a real finish to the fight.

Amongst those were a lot of MMA fighters. They’re the ones the referees are in the cage to protect, but they’d rather the officials allow them a chance to recover if possible. Especially in a title fight. Take a look at some of the reactions from UFC fighters and MMA media following the controversial finish to the UFC 295 main event.

Alex Pereira KOs Jiří Procházka pic.twitter.com/DNKUYj4kgu — Takedown Defense (@ChillemThreebo) November 12, 2023

BULLSHIT EARLY STOPPAGE!!! MARC GODDARD DOES IT AGAIN!!! WE ARE FIGHTERS, LET US FIGHT!!! #UFC295 — Merab “The Machine” Dvalishvili (@MerabDvalishvil) November 12, 2023

In a fight like that, just let us die in there. That stoppage was wack af. — Lando Vannata (@GroovyLando) November 12, 2023

Wowwww that was a really fast stoppage. Way too fast. #UFC295 — Taylor Guardado (@taylorgordito) November 12, 2023

I would have love to see 2 seconds more but from the instant replay seeing how Jiri collapsed I think it was the right call by Goddard!#UFC295 — Nicolas “Danish Dynamite” Dalby (@DalbyMMA) November 12, 2023

Poor stoppage. Gotta let that play out more. I say run it back #UFC295 #UFC #MSG — Billy Goff (@BilliamGoff) November 12, 2023

Mark is one of the absolute best. But you have to let the whole situation unfold. Especially in a fight of this magnitude. #UFC295 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) November 12, 2023

Stoppage was early though — Justin Tafa (@justin_tafa) November 12, 2023

This was a early stoppage feel sorry for @jiri_bjp #ufc295 — Aleksandar Rakic (@rakic_ufc) November 12, 2023

Marc Goddard phobia — Brian BOOM Kelleher (@brianboom135) November 12, 2023

Happy Alex won but that was definitely a early stoppage — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) November 12, 2023

little premature in my opinion.. #UFC295 — Tracy Cortez’s ERA (@TracyCortezmma) November 12, 2023

That was way too early a stoppage !!! — Dominick Cruz (@DominickCruz) November 12, 2023

At first glance, that felt like an early stoppage.



Upon watching the replay, it feels like an early stoppage.



Prochazka was definitely hurt. Just feels like it could have breathed a little more. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) November 12, 2023

Just watched the stoppage about ten times over.



Jiri ate around 7 clean elbows, including three while he is falling backwards and then after it's stopped, he walks to the corner looking like the round ended. He didn't protest it at all.



Definitely a judgment call for Goddard. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) November 12, 2023

I have to say, I had doubts about that stoppage. But after watching replay, I'm 1000% okay with that. Jiri got dropped AND went out from elbows. No complaints, game set match, imo. — Jack Wannan (@JackWannan) November 12, 2023

Jiri says he was out but his body kept fighting. No excuses, no bullshit. Respect — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) November 12, 2023

Raring to get back stronger than ever!



⚔️@Jiri_BJP lives and breathes the bushido code! #UFC295 pic.twitter.com/Ehp4NgJyPq — UFC_Asia (@UFC_Asia) November 12, 2023

Ok, Jiri said he was out and the stoppage was fine. We don't need to make this a whole thing. — Brent Brookhouse (@brentbrookhouse) November 12, 2023

Yeah, the stoppage was a little fast. On the other hand, most of Pereira's opponents end up dead-eyed and sucking drool. It's fine. — The Naked Gambler (@NakedGambling) November 12, 2023

Goddard usually stops fights earlier than later.



This was a bit of an early stoppage, but Pereira was in full mount and the ref saved Jiri from more damage imo. #UFC295 — Adam Martin (@MMAdamMartin) November 12, 2023

Prochazka was classy in defeat, and completely shut down that early stoppage narrative that Joe Rogan kept pushing hard. — Anton Tabuena (@antontabuena) November 12, 2023

Jiri is a special dude. Most guys wouldn’t say what he just said. Respect warrior #UFC295 — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) November 12, 2023

What did you think of the Prochazka vs. Pereira stoppage, Maniacs? Let us know in the comments below.

