‘That stoppage was wack!’ UFC fighters react to ‘early’ finish from Pereira vs. Prochazka

UFC fighters were nearly unanimous as far as the finish in Pereira vs. Prochazka at UFC 295 was concerned: it was way too early.

By Ryan Harkness
UFC 295: Prochazka v Pereira Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

UFC fighters are not impressed with Mark Goddard’s stoppage during the main event of UFC 295.

Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka were nearing the end of the second round of their light heavyweight title fight when Pereira dropped Prochazka coming in and then hammered him in the temple with elbows. The two fell to the mat with Pereira in mount, and Goddard stepped in to wave the fight off.

The crowd reacted unhappily as Prochazka got to his feet quickly, seemingly ready to continue. Boos rung out through the arena as the announcement was made that Pereira was the new champion. Many felt like they’d been robbed of a real finish to the fight.

Amongst those were a lot of MMA fighters. They’re the ones the referees are in the cage to protect, but they’d rather the officials allow them a chance to recover if possible. Especially in a title fight. Take a look at some of the reactions from UFC fighters and MMA media following the controversial finish to the UFC 295 main event.

What did you think of the Prochazka vs. Pereira stoppage, Maniacs? Let us know in the comments below.

