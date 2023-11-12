Last night (Sat., Nov. 11, 2023), Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) traveled to Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York for UFC 295. If you love elite contenders who pretty much only win via knockout, then UFC 295 was the event for you! How could any red-blooded fight fan complain about Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira or Sergei Pavlovich vs. Tom Aspinall? Forget Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic, those are BANGERS!

Fortunately, it all lived up to the hype, and the rest of the card was a lot of fun too. Let’s take a look at UFC 295’s best performances and techniques:

Pereira Finds The Mark

Alex Pereira’s calf kick is such a game changer.

By and large, it was Jiri Prochazka landing the head shots on the feet. His wild movement and speed were working, and he repeatedly found openings for angled shots around the guard of the Brazilian. However, Prochazka was not able to create his usual snowball effect of violence, because Pereira kept kicking the crap out of his lead leg.

There’s no tell, and the impact is so immediate. Prochazka had to know those low kicks were coming, yet he couldn’t get out of the way. They’re just so effective!

Prochazka’s takedown in the first was interesting, and it did result in some effective elbow lands. Really though, it seemed like a kickboxing battle was heating up when Prochazka was suddenly floored by a counter hook after over-committing to his own right hand. I cannot help but feel that part of Prochazka’s crashing forward was a motivation to avoid the kicking range!

Regardless, Prochazka nearly fell into a double leg, but “Poatan” answered with a hail of elbows ... possibly to the back of the head. Prochazka fell back, and the referee intervened immediately ... too immediately. It was an unsatisfying end to what could well have been a clean knockout win for Pereira.

Depending on Jamahal Hill’s recovery timeline, a rematch could be a lot of fun.

Heavyweight Margins

Tom Aspinall vs. Sergei Pavlovich was never going to last long.

The two destroy everyone put in front of them within a few minutes. Of course one was going to run over the other! Just a handful of seconds into the fight, Pavlovich cracked Aspinall with a left hook that definitely buckled his knees. A moment later, Pavlovich was unconscious from a pair of lightning-fast Aspinall right hands! It’s been said time and time again, but Aspinall’s speed is special. He landed a body jab-cross combination with such quickness that both punches landed inside Pavlovich’s would-be combo.

It’s a real shame that Aspinall will never get the chance to fight Jon Jones.

Andrade Ain’t Done Yet

Jessica Andrade entered her main card bout opposite Mackenzie Dern having lost three straight fights for the first time in her career. There were real concerns that her time as a top Strawweight was over, and that the former champion was fighting too often to have success against elite opposition.

Maybe the latter is true, but that’s an easy enough fix. In the cage, Andrade proved herself still near the top of her game by picking apart and battering Dern into unconsciousness. She did it in a way no other Strawweight can really replicate!

Good patience was on display from “Bate Estaca.” She broke Dern’s lead leg down first, and then when Dern started getting desperate, she answered with massive bombs. Dern tried to match her power with heavy right hand swings — MISTAKE! Andrade just kept cracking her opponent, sending her flying across the cage and hitting the floor repeatedly.

If Andrade sticks to Strawweight and maintains a more reasonable fight schedule, it’s certainly possible that she works back into the title mix.

Saint-Denis The Savage

I generally despise the word savage, but if the shoe fits ...

Benoit Saint-Denis did it again! The 27-year-old French talent scored his fifth Lightweight win via knockout, and he pulled it off after 90 seconds of pure chaos. For an early head kick KO, it’s actually absurd how many great grappling transitions were jammed into this wild scrap.

Matt Frevola landed the early takedown, but Saint-Denis countered with a beautiful butterfly sweep. Right away, Frevola wrestled back into top control ... and Saint-Denis answered by wrestling up with his own shot! The two landed in the clinch, and when Frevola pushed off and went to circle, Saint-Denis ran up into a left high kick.

His foot smacked into the temple, and Frevola hit the floor hard.

What an incredible continuation of an amazing win streak! Saint-Denis will have a number by his name early next week, and it really feels like he could be a contender at 155 lbs. The question is ... who’s next? I feel like the winner of Bobby Green vs. Dan Hooker could be a good option, even if I feel like he’s good enough to face the Beneil Dariush vs. Arman Tsarukyan victor.

Lopes Steamrolls Sabatini

For about 30 seconds, I wondered if my read on the fight was wrong. Diego Lopes was whiffing on his low kicks, having early trouble establishing his range. Pat Sabatini, conversely, was landing right away, and he seemed to know exactly what was coming his way.

Not long afterward, the finishing sequence began.

Lopes is a massive Featherweight. He shucked off a Sabatini takedown and then hung onto the double-collar tie, imposing his physicality on the shorter man. A couple knees scored, prompting another shot from Sabatini. Lopes tossed him over, and when Sabatini returned to his feet, Lopes blasted him across the cage with an uppercut-overhand combination.

A few more shots on the floor secured the 90-second stoppage win. Just how good is Diego Lopes?!? It’s going to be a lot of fun to watch him lay siege on the Featherweight Top 15, and he’s quickly established himself as a must-watch talent.

Lightweights Go To War

Viacheslav Borshchev vs. Nazim Sadykhov ended in a draw, and that was probably the right call. Nevertheless, it’s a must-watch fight, one of the absolute best slugfests of the year.

For about seven minutes, Borshchev torched his opponent with heavy calf kicks, ripping combinations, and even a handful of spinning backfists. It’s so fun to watch Slava flow from slip to counter to pivot. He moves and attacks so gracefully, even a new fight fan can recognize a lifelong striker at work.

Sadykhov was having a hell of a time finding his target, but a single left over the top followed by a crushing head kick changed all that. Seriously, the head kick was shin-to-chin! Somehow, Slava continued to survive on the floor, making it to the third round despite looking wobbly walking to his stool.

The Russian was back on his game by the third, however, and Sadykhov was feeling the dozens of body shots and ten hard minutes of combat. As Sadykhov slowed, Borshchev continued to tee off and locked down the third round with a remarkable rally from nearly getting put out cold.

Sadykhov showed serious potential by standing toe-to-toe with Borshchev, while “Slava Claus” demonstrated real improvement in his takedown defense and escapes, as well as continued evidence of his electrifying stand up game.

Watch this fight!

Gordon Turns Off The Lights

I’m impressed by Mark O. Madsen’s reinvention.

He came into this fight after his first UFC loss with an entirely new look. Rather than throw stiff 1-2s until it was time to shoot, the Greco-Roman wrestler was purposefully pursuing the clinch with the intent of slamming home hard shots. He landed some nasty knees to the body and spent a lot of the first round wearing on his opponent, yanking him around by the cuff.

That exhausting style might’ve broken a lot of men. Unfortunately, Jared Gordon is a grinder first and foremost. He’s comfortable in those miserable clinch exchanges! Slowly, Gordon’s kickboxing advantage made itself known, as he started dinging Madsen with left hooks as he pursued the clinch. That damage started to add up, and Gordon was able to tee off himself from close range and put Madsen down with an overhand.

Back to Madsen: I like the new approach, but it’s hard to imagine a 39 year old consistently pulling it off at 155 lbs. As for Gordon, I’m not sure he gets the Top 15 foe he requested, but his boxing has come a long way, and he’s definitely in his best form right now.

Additional Thoughts

Mateusz Rebecki defeats Roosevelt Roberts via first-round armbar (highlights) : Roberts stepping up on very short-notice dilutes a bit of the shine from this performance, but that doesn’t mean we can’t appreciate a great technical moment! Rebecki’s transition from back control to armbar attempt seemed to be in the process of backfiring, but his grip proved to be incredible, both with his hands and with the leg clamping down on the back of Roberts’ head. The 31-year-old is now 3-0 in the UFC and riding a 16-fight win streak overall — time for a main card slot, yeah?

Roberts stepping up on very short-notice dilutes a bit of the shine from this performance, but that doesn’t mean we can’t appreciate a great technical moment! Rebecki’s transition from back control to armbar attempt seemed to be in the process of backfiring, but his grip proved to be incredible, both with his hands and with the leg clamping down on the back of Roberts’ head. The 31-year-old is now 3-0 in the UFC and riding a 16-fight win streak overall — time for a main card slot, yeah? Jamall Emmers defeats Dennis Buzukja via first-round knockout (highlights): Emmers interrupted a low perfectly, stepping in with a hard right hand to floor his opponent just about 50 seconds into the contest. There’s not a ton to talk about since it ended so early, but let’s take a second to talk about “Prettyboy.” He’s really good! Emmers has struggled to break out in the crowded Featherweight division, but he’s only lost to top-tier opposition (and one controversial split-decision). He’s now won two of his last three, so perhaps this knockout can help Emmers really build some momentum.

For complete UFC 295: “Prochazka vs. Pereira” results and play-by-play, click HERE!