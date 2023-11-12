 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC 295 bonuses: Tom Aspinall leads large collection of $50K winners

By Dan Hiergesell
UFC 295: Pavlovich v Aspinall Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Alex Pereira won another UFC championship last night (Sat., Nov. 11, 2023) at UFC 295 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Madison Square Garden in New York City, when he stopped Jiri Prochazka via second-round knockout to capture the vacant UFC light heavyweight title. The co-main event saw Tom Aspinall win the interim UFC heavyweight title with a stunning first-round knockout over Sergei Pavlovich (watch HERE).

In addition to the two title fights, UFC 295 produced a collection of memorable outings, stoppages, and drag-out wars. Check them out below and let us know your favorite:

  • Jamall Emmers cashed in on the “Prelims” undercard with a blistering 49-second TKO stoppage over Dennis Buzukja (see it HERE)
  • Lightweight veteran Jared Gordon finally returned to the win column with a vicious first-round TKO finish against former Olympian Mark Madsen
  • Surging lightweight powerhouse Mateusz Rebecki pushed his unbeaten streak to 16 with a dominant first-round submission finish over Roosevelt Roberts (highlights HERE)
  • Jessica Andrade returned to her winning ways with a blistering second-round TKO stoppage over Mackenzie Dern
  • Lightweight contender Benoit Saint-Denis put the entire division on notice when he stopped Matt Frevola with a gnarly head kick knockout (highlights HERE)
  • Diego Lopes continued to impress with a stunning first-round KO over Pat Sabatini to spark the PPV main card (watch HERE)

In order to sift through the action and see which fighters took home an extra $50,000, we take a closer look at the official UFC 295 post-fight bonus winners below:

  • Fight of the Night: Nazim Sadykhov vs. Viacheslav Borshchev
  • Performance of the Night: Diego Lopes
  • Performance of the Night: Jessica Andrade
  • Performance of the Night: Tom Aspinall
  • Performance of the Night: Alex Pereira
  • Performance of the Night: Benoit Saint-Denis

For complete UFC 295 results, coverage, and highlights click HERE.

