Alex Pereira captured his second UFC title last night (Sat., Nov. 11, 2023) at UFC 295 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Madison Square Garden in New York City, when the former middleweight king finished Jiri Prochazka in the main event to claim the vacant UFC light heavyweight title.
Pereira took control early with hard leg kicks to Prochazka’s lead calf. It quickly caught Prochazka’s attention as he began to switch up stances. He eventually worked his way inside to score a timely a takedown to steal the first round.
Pereira didn’t change much up in the second and kept attacking the leg. Prochazka, on the other hand, started to connect on a bunch of right hands. Pereira was hurt, but he kept his composure. Prochazka maintained his pressure and backed Pereira against the cage. Pereira countered with a clean left hook that clipped Prochazka and sent him to the canvas.
Prochazka, who was winning the fight up to this point, shot for a takedown to save himself. Pereira started to land hard elbows to the side of the head. It eventually sent Prochazka onto his back and the referee rushed in for the stoppage. It may have been a little early considering Prochazka popped up to his feet, but Pereira still walks away with the UFC light heavyweight title.
Check out the full fight video highlights below:
Poatan is ready to hunt #UFC295 | @AlexPereiraUFC pic.twitter.com/pPZZHdYiJ1— UFC (@ufc) November 12, 2023
Coming to reclaim his throne #UFC295 | @Jiri_BJP pic.twitter.com/zNxBQoC7rA— UFC (@ufc) November 12, 2023
Jiri and Alex never looked away #UFC295 pic.twitter.com/KnaTpLGNGK— ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 12, 2023
Poatan does it again— UFC (@ufc) November 12, 2023
He gets the finish in round 2 to become the LHW champion! #UFC295 pic.twitter.com/7BXxXE81nr
ALEX PEREIRA KNOCKS OUT JIRI & AVENGES GLOVER— Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) November 12, 2023
TWO TIME CHAMP ALEX PEREIRA #UFC295 pic.twitter.com/LVlm8iA7RF
POATAN ANNNNNDDDDDD NEW #UFC295 @DrinkMonaco pic.twitter.com/4sVZcS6PXC— Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) November 12, 2023
ALEX PEREIRA AND NEWWWWW TWO DIVISION CHAMP #UFC295 pic.twitter.com/OJmnpwkwhY— Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) November 12, 2023
For complete UFC 295 results, coverage, and highlights click HERE.
