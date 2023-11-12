 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Highlights! Alex Pereira ends Jiri Prochazka early with controversial knockout stoppage | UFC 295

By Dan Hiergesell
UFC 295: Prochazka v Pereira Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Alex Pereira captured his second UFC title last night (Sat., Nov. 11, 2023) at UFC 295 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Madison Square Garden in New York City, when the former middleweight king finished Jiri Prochazka in the main event to claim the vacant UFC light heavyweight title.

Pereira took control early with hard leg kicks to Prochazka’s lead calf. It quickly caught Prochazka’s attention as he began to switch up stances. He eventually worked his way inside to score a timely a takedown to steal the first round.

Pereira didn’t change much up in the second and kept attacking the leg. Prochazka, on the other hand, started to connect on a bunch of right hands. Pereira was hurt, but he kept his composure. Prochazka maintained his pressure and backed Pereira against the cage. Pereira countered with a clean left hook that clipped Prochazka and sent him to the canvas.

Prochazka, who was winning the fight up to this point, shot for a takedown to save himself. Pereira started to land hard elbows to the side of the head. It eventually sent Prochazka onto his back and the referee rushed in for the stoppage. It may have been a little early considering Prochazka popped up to his feet, but Pereira still walks away with the UFC light heavyweight title.

