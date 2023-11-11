Jessica Andrade stopped a brutal losing streak with a wild TKO finish earlier tonight (Sat., Nov. 11, 2023) at UFC 295 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Madison Square Garden in New York City, stopping fellow women’s strawweight contender Mackenzie Dern with a barrage of knockdowns in the second round.

Dern looked to be in control in the early going and even outpaced Andrade on the feet. She was on her way to winning the first round before Andrade connected with a straight right that knocked Dern down to the canvas. The clock saved her.

Andrade kept pushing forward in the second and caught Dern with another knockdown. She would return to her feet but badly hurt. Andrade rushed in and went for the kill. Dern was completely out of sorts and had little defense to offer. Another knockdown eventually put Dern down for the count as the referee had seen enough.

Check out the final moments below:

