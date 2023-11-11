 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Highlights! Jessica Andrade batters Mackenzie Dern with countless knockdowns | UFC 295

By Dan Hiergesell
Jessica Andrade stopped a brutal losing streak with a wild TKO finish earlier tonight (Sat., Nov. 11, 2023) at UFC 295 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Madison Square Garden in New York City, stopping fellow women’s strawweight contender Mackenzie Dern with a barrage of knockdowns in the second round.

Dern looked to be in control in the early going and even outpaced Andrade on the feet. She was on her way to winning the first round before Andrade connected with a straight right that knocked Dern down to the canvas. The clock saved her.

Andrade kept pushing forward in the second and caught Dern with another knockdown. She would return to her feet but badly hurt. Andrade rushed in and went for the kill. Dern was completely out of sorts and had little defense to offer. Another knockdown eventually put Dern down for the count as the referee had seen enough.

Check out the final moments below:

TWO TITLES UP FOR GRABS! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) makes its highly anticipated return to Madison Square Garden in New York City on Sat., Nov. 11, 2023, with a re-worked pay-per-view (PPV) main card. In the ESPN+-streamed main event, former 205-pound roost-ruler, Jiri Prochazka, will lock horns with ex-Middleweight kingpin, Alex Pereira, for the promotion’s vacant Light Heavyweight title. In UFC 295’s co-main event, top-ranked Heavyweight contenders, Sergei Pavlovich (No. 2) and Tom Aspinall (No. 4), will collide for the interim strap after division champion, Jon Jones, was injured with a torn pectoral muscle and forced to withdraw (video).

